Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny join forces in the second season of “Feud: Capote’s Women”

In 2017 it premiered Feud: Bette and Joan, and after the success among the audience and critics, everyone expected that a second would start immediately, but it took five years for this to become a reality and little by little a new installment was taking shape.

After last April it was revealed that watts would star in the second season of this show created by Ryan Murphynow the chain fx has revealed that next to the Australian will be Sevignyboth at the head of Feud: Capote’s Women.

The first season starred Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. (FX)

As revealed deadline, this new story is being written by Jon Robin Baitz and will be made up of eight episodes and will be Robin himself, who will also be the executive producer of the new season.

In charge of directing this project will be the director Gus Van Sant (Elephant), who will be in charge of all the episodes, something unusual in this type of anthology series.

Feud: Capote’s Women, will tell the story of the famous prodigy author, struggling with writer’s block after the publication of Cold-bloodedafter which he tried to write a novel entitled Answered prayers.

Finally, in her search for recognition and fame, she betrays several of her friends, whom she called her “swans”, by publishing a story titled The Basque Country 1965 in Esquire in 1975. In that publication, the writer revealed the secrets of his friends and exposed all his scandals and after making himself known, Capote’s friends moved away from him.

In addition to being one of the protagonists, Naomi Watts will be a producer of the show. (Reuters)

During his rise, Capote surrounded himself with countless personalities of his time, from the world of entertainment, but also from American high society such as Babe Paley (Watts), wife of the director of CBS, bill paley; Pamela Churchill Harriman, Lee Radiziwillsister of jackie kennedy Y Glory Guinness.

Chloe Sevigny will play lucy douglas “CZ” Guestwho was an American stage actress, writer, columnist, horsewoman, fashion designer, and socialite who achieved some degree of fame as a fashion icon and who died in 2003 at the age of 83.

In 2005, “Capote” was released, a film about the writer of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” (Sony Pictures)

Baitz, Van Sant Y Watts are executive producers of Feud: Capote’s Women beside Murphy, Dede Gardner Y Alexis Martin Woodallwho were executive producers of Feud: Bette and Joan They also return to production.

It is planned that the filming of the new installment will begin in a few weeks in New York and that some important actors join in the following days to complete the cast.

Sevigny had previously worked with Murphy on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” (FX)

This is not the first time that Sevigny Y Murphy work together, because in 2015 both were involved in American Horror Story: Hotelthe fifth season of that horror anthology series.

In addition, this year the actress starred in the series The Girl From Plainville which can be seen in Prime Video and had a major role in the second season of russian-doll of Netflix. The show will premiere soon PokerFace.

“Feud: Bette and Joan” was successful with audiences and critics. (FX)

Feud: Capote’s Women It will be Van Sant’s return to television after several years of absence, since his last job on the small screen when he directed an episode of the series When We Rise.

Feud: Bette and Joan chronicled the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? A second season was going to chronicle the dissolution of the marriage between Prince Charles of England and Princess Diana, but that idea was later scrapped.

