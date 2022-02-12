Nanotechnology to treat glaucoma

It is estimated that 80 million people around the world currently suffer from glaucoma, the leading cause of blindness with no cure today.

This anomaly, caused by reduced blood flow and neurovascular deterioration, was analyzed in an investigation that seeks to provide relevant information for the design of a treatment.

The origins of glaucoma can help find a solution

The mechanisms under which these anomalies are generated were revealed thanks to new research carried out by a team led by Adriana Di Polo, professor of neuroscience and ophthalmology at the University of Montreal.

The report by Luis Alarcón-Martínez and Yukihiro Shiga, both postdoctoral fellows in the Di Polo lab and first co-authors of the study, point out through their research that the nanotubes that connect the pericytes are damaged in glaucoma leading to neurovascular deficits.

Pericytes, also known as mural cells, are cells capable of controlling the amount of blood that circulates through a single capillary, simply by squeezing and releasing it. Precisely, they wrap around the capillaries, the thinnest blood vessels in all the organs of the body.

In living animals, such as humans, the retina uses the oxygen and nutrients contained in the blood to function properly. This vital exchange takes place through the capillaries.

“In our study, we used live imaging of the mouse retina and found significantly reduced capillary diameter and blood supply at pericyte locations in eyes with high intraocular pressure, the main risk factor for developing glaucoma.”Di Polo told UM. “We show that pericyte dysfunction affects blood supply by causing the death of retinal ganglion cells, the neurons that connect the retina to the brain, ultimately leading to vision loss,” he added.

On the previous point, the scientist who leads this study commented that “a key finding is that interpericyte tunneling nanotubes, thin nanotubes used by pericytes to communicate with each other, were also damaged in hypertensive eyes and contributed to neurovascular dysfunction in glaucoma”,

Calcium entry into pericytes regulates their ability to constrict capillaries and control blood flow. In glaucoma, the influx of pericyte calcium is excessive, causing a decreased blood supply.

“We show that once the calcium balance within the pericytes is restored, vascular and neuronal functions can be recovered in glaucoma”Shiga said. “This strategy also prevented retinal ganglion cell death, therefore it is an important preclinical proof of concept.”

This study, the researchers say, paves the way for the development of therapeutic approaches that selectively target pericytes and calcium balance to restore neurovascular health in glaucoma and potentially extend this approach to other neurodegenerative disorders with vascular components. like Alzheimer’s disease.