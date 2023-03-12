5G News
Nan Goldin's Life Between Art and Activism

Nan Goldin’s Life Between Art and Activism

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
I had turned off my phone’s ringer before a screening of Laura Poitras’s new film, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, but about halfway through I felt it silently buzz: a notification. I pulled the phone out of my pocket and saw that what had arrived was a “breaking news” alert from The New York Times: “Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer, agreed to pay $3.1 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits over its pharmacies’ roles in the opioid crisis.”

That crisis, as we all know by now, is largely the result of an aggressive push by Purdue Pharma to make its product, OxyContin, the go-to drug for the control of chronic pain. Purdue, privately owned by the extended Sackler family, put OxyContin on the market in 1996, and in 2020, the Committee on Oversight and Reform reported that the drug had generated some $35 billion in revenue, making the Sacklers one of America’s wealthiest families. Marketed as safe and reliable, OxyContin is in fact intensely addictive and easily abused. It has been responsible for hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths. Many users who no longer have access to OxyContin prescriptions have gone on to use heroin or fentanyl in its place. A National Bureau of Economic Research working paper published in November 2019 found that “the introduction and marketing of OxyContin explain a substantial share of overdose deaths over the last two decades.”

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows the story of PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now), the protest group founded in 2017 by the photographer Nan Goldin, who had herself become addicted to OxyContin. Goldin started the group as a response to the prominence of the Sackler name in museums throughout the United States and Europe—from the Louvre, the Metropolitan, and the British Museum on down. PAIN began agitating for art institutions to refuse donations from the Sacklers and to remove their name from museum walls—to stop according respectability to these ruthless drug pushers. Borrowing a page from ACT UP, the group used dramatic and disruptive tactics, including die-ins, to pursue its goal. PAIN received little attention at first but eventually met with widespread success; today, the Sacklers are non grata in art patronage. In the film, the culmination of PAIN’s efforts is the removal in December 2021 of the Sackler name from the wing of the Metropolitan Museum that houses the Temple of Dendur. (It should be noted that the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art at the Brooklyn Museum is named after a family member who was never a shareholder in Purdue Pharma and so did not profit from OxyContin.)

But as that breaking-news alert from the Times suggests, the story of the opioid crisis is far from over. The same can be said for the fate of the Sacklers, though they’ve spent a fortune on insulating themselves from personal responsibility for kick-starting the crisis. Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in September 2019 and was ordered to dissolve in September 2021, yet the family’s personal wealth—including billions that had been siphoned out of the company over the previous decade—remained abundant. But a few months later, around the time their name was effaced from the Met, another judge ruled that the settlement reached in bankruptcy court was wrong to release the Sacklers from personal liability. What will happen next remains unclear. Though the film shows Goldin and her associates reveling in their victory at the Met, Goldin herself also expresses a certainty that the Sacklers will never really pay the price for the damage they caused. Their money is its own defense.

