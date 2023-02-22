Namibia media guide

- Advertisement -
Namibia’s constitution provides for press freedom and is generally observed in practice.
Journalists face few legal restrictions and generally work without risk to their safety. While state media outlets commonly self-censor, private media remain critical of the government, says US-based Freedom House.
State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.
There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
