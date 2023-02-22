5G News
HomeLatest newsNamibia media guide

Namibia media guide

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The Christ Church and the new Namibia National Museum in Windhoek

The historic Christ Church in Windhoek

Namibia’s constitution provides for press freedom and is generally observed in practice.

Journalists face few legal restrictions and generally work without risk to their safety. While state media outlets commonly self-censor, private media remain critical of the government, says US-based Freedom House.

State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.

There were 1.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 52% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

