Nacon launches its RIG PRO gaming headset series

Expanding its family of peripherals, Nacon has just announced the launch of its three new models for its family of RIG PRO series gaming headsets, adding no less than nine headsets for the 300 PRO, 500 PRO and 800 PRO ranges during this year. year.

Starting with the smaller model, the Nacon 300 PRO will feature 40mm drivers and an oversized noise-isolating ear cup design, maintaining a balance between comfort and quality. It also features a boom microphone that can be discreetly flipped over for easy storage and easy-to-reach in-line controls for muting and volume adjustment.

Built for extreme durability, the 300 PRO features a modular design and lightweight and ideal for long gaming sessions, with which we can find a perfect fit with adjustable sizes small, medium and large.

Presented under three different models, the Nacon RIG 300 PRO will have special compatibility for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Salthough thanks to the presence of one universal 3.5mm jackall models will also be compatible with any PC and the vast majority of mobile devices.

Thus passing to the middle model of the family, the new Nacon RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 arrive as an update of the existing homonymous models, maintaining the main characteristics of its predecessor and adding some interesting updates such as a flexible steel headband to further improve the comfort and durability of these headphones, while still maintaining a fairly light weight.

Additionally, RIG’s exclusive exoskeleton earcup design isolates low-distortion 50mm drivers that have been tuned specifically for immersive gaming audio. The 500 PRO is fine-tuned for 3D Game Audio and includes a 2-year Dolby Atmos activation code that allows gamers to react faster and more accurately as they can detect the distance and direction of threats.

RIG 500 PRO HC is compatible with consoles, PCs and mobile devices with its universal 3.5mm jack. The 500 PRO HA is designed for PC and includes a Y adapter and is also compatible with all consoles.

With a completely new multifunction base station, the Nacon 800 PRO provides gamers with lag-free wireless audio as well as seamless charging. The base station also comes equipped with a removable USB wireless adapter that can be attached directly to a console, allowing the stand to be placed anywhere for convenient charging.

Paired with the base station, the 800 PRO features RIG’s signature premium audio with powerful 40mm drivers that have been fine-tuned for 3D audio. Available in three models with official licenses for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, the last two models include Dolby Atmos audio enhancement technology.