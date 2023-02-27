5G News
Nab this solid everyday 1080p monitor for just $100

Nab this solid everyday 1080p monitor for just $100

If you’re looking to pick up an affordable monitor for your home office, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got a great deal on tap for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Sceptre E248W-19203R Series monitor for just $99.98, which is a savings of $20. This monitor features a blue light filter (for those who suffer from eye strain), built-in speakers, narrow bezels, a chic metallic design, and much more. Let’s dive right in.

The 24-inch Sceptre has a resolution of 1920×1080, a maximum refresh rate of 75Hz, and a response time of 5ms. The picture should be clear enough for everyday tasks like checking e-mail, watching YouTube, browsing the web, and so on. It’s also wall mountable, which is perfect for when you need additional desk space. As for connectivity options, this monitor is rocking two HDMI ports. Overall, this is a solid deal, especially if you’re on a tight budget. Heck, you could even buy two and create a rocking dual monitor setup without breaking the bank!

Get the Sceptre E248W-19203R Series monitor for $99.98 at Amazon

