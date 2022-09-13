N26 debuts in Brazil with a transparent credit card and no payment by stripe

N26, the first Fincare in Europe that arrived in the country in November 2021, recently launched its traditional transparent card model that comes with a stylish look showing the components that enable by approach and more security for in-person transactions. As the company reinforces, the N26 card made available to Europeian customers stands out for being “even more transparent” adopting the same design as the model launched in Europe and arriving under the Mastercard Gold banner in the debit and functions in partnership with Livelo .

The card brings more security to users as it does not have a magnetic payment strip, a feature that has been falling into disuse and by 2033 will be completely removed from cards issued by Mastercard. This change is a way to encourage customers to use safer methods for payment, such as chip and approximation, for example. According to information, for now the card is available exclusively to "N26 Insiders", co-creators and testers of a beta version of the app. To become a bank customer, it is necessary to join the waiting list — the same strategy initially adopted by Nubank — and wait for the invitation to be received.

Through the application (Android and iOS) it is also possible to access the virtual card, an option indicated for credit purchases, and the “virtual account card” modality that acts in the debit function. With the digital account, the customer can also organize money into different categories through Spaces (“spaces”, in Portuguese), allowing you to create reservations for vacations, trips or emergencies with a yield of 100% of the CDI from applications with an average value of BRL 35.