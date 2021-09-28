Mystery man is sphere spotted around Dublin explained

A mysterious man in a metal sphere has been seen walking through Dublin’s streets over the last few days.

Onlookers have been mesmerised by the man in the sphere and questioned what the purpose of it was.

Arnd Drossel is on a 1,500km journey from his hometown of Paderborn in Central Germany to the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow.

The dedicated environmentalist began his pilgrimage on August 31 and he has been travelling by tricycle in-between the cities and towns.

The reason for the sphere is to raise awareness for a climate action project called My Promise Mother Earth which asks people to make a pledge to take up environmentally friendly habits.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Mr Drossel said: “It is going good. I am quite happy to be in Ireland and in Dublin.

“We arrived last night. Now we are here a little more than 24 hours. I walked in the sphere in the city and so many people come to us and ask, ‘what is this?’ and ‘can I walk inside?’.

He added: "This is totally strange in other countries. It was similar in London – there were two people that wanted to walk inside but there must have been 20 in Dublin".







(Image: Robbie Kane)



Mr Drossel obliged the curious onlookers and let them feel the “energy” inside the sphere.

He said: “It is quite interesting to walk inside. Mostly they are excited about the big sphere and trying to find the balance inside.”

The German artist, who uses his work to spread environmental ideas, said he came across a school in Nottingham that allowed him to come in and teach the children about the climate struggle.

He said: “There were people who let us stay the night in their garden in our tent. The next day the children, they were six and four, went in the sphere to school and the teacher changed the whole school programme for the day.

“We talked about walking in the sphere, we talked about climate change and what you and your parents can do. It was a wonderful day.”

The inspiration for the idea came to Arnd when a climate expedition came back with the “bad news” that the artic ice was melting much faster than anticipated.

He said: “The ice was melting so hard and so quickly and that was the reason why I wanted to give my promise and to try and get other people to promise to protect mother earth.

“So we can have a better future for use and for our children”.

Mr Drossel carries the sphere on his tricycle and brings a wielding machine to repair the sphere as he goes.

Arnd’s son, Krlen, his wife Petra and a friend he met along the way, Harry Taebron, all accompanied him on different parts of the mammoth journey.

