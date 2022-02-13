MobileAndroidTech News

MyFRITZ!App: Control your entire network from your smartphone

By: Brian Adam

MyFRITZ!App is a totally free app which is part of the AVM software ecosystem, and which integrates seamlessly with all devices based on FRTIZ!OS, the well-known Linux-based operating system from the German manufacturer.

If you have a FRITZ!Box router, this is an essential application that you should not miss out on for any reason, as it will allow you to have full control of your network in the palm of your hand, and you will be able to protect it and configure it in a very simple way.

How can I get MyFRITZ!App?

This application is available for download in the Android and iOS application stores, which means that to get it you only have to search for it and download it in said stores, Google Play Store in the first case and App Store in the second. As we have said, it is completely free, so it will not cost you anything.

In the event that we use an Android-based terminal, we will need to have the version 7.0 or a higher. If we are going to use iOS, the MyFRITZ!App application is only compatible with iOS 12.4 or higher.

Is it complicated to use MyFRITZ!App?

The truth is, no. Its interface is very simple and intuitiveeven for users with less experience, and offers a very interesting range of functions, since it integrates all the elements that we have connected to our network, including everything from repeaters and PLC devices to home automation solutions.

MyFRITZ!App

All the features and options it offers follow a pattern markedly visualand they are very easy to interpret and use.

And what exactly can I do with MyFRITZ!App?

Well many things. For example, we can visualize a complete list of all devices that they are connected to our network, a very useful function since, with it, we will have it very easy to identify possible intruders, and also to recognize possible connection problems. If we have home automation solutions connected, we can also control them through this application.

Another important function that we can highlight is control of everything related to calls, and the answering machine, from our landline, if we have it linked to the FRITZ!Box. But this is not all, the MyFRITZ!App will also allow us to manage the devices connected to our network, we will be able to make changes to its configurationand if we have connected a storage unit to the router we can enjoy our own cloud and download and upload things.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ.

Brian Adam
