“My two lives”, the new romantic comedy that poses the eternal dilemma: if I had...

Most people at some point in their have questioned the famous “if I had”, to question what would have happened if they had made a different decision.

The Anglo-Saxon public has a name for this type of film or series, “Sliding Doors”, and the truth is that they are productions that end up connecting people from all over the world.

The film co-stars actor of Colombian and Mexican descent, Danny Ramírez. (Netflix)

The most recent is my two lives (Look Both Ways), romantic Netflix which presents us with two different scenarios lived by the same character and in which it is sought to show that no chosen choice is wrong, as long as you know what to do with that decision.

Lili Reinhart She plays two versions of the same woman, nataliewho, at the film’s opening, has just graduated from college in Austin and is ready to embark on her five-year success plan.

Lili Reinhart is known for playing Betty Cooper in the teen drama series, “Riverdale.” (Netflix)

She and her best friend Expensive (Aisha Dee), go to The Angelswhere the protagonist will start the career of her dreams to make animated films in Hollywood, despite the other natalie faces a serious : she finds herself pregnant after having a casual sexual encounter with one of her friends, Gabe (Danny Ramirez).

In the reality that she is pregnant, the young woman decides to keep the baby, changing her life, since she must return to live with her parents, who are played by luke wilson Y Andrea Savage, and involve Gabe in the birth and upbringing of the little member of the family, although without establishing a loving bond with him.

Actor Luke Wilson plays Rick, Natalie’s father. (Netflix)

Written by April Prosser and directed by Wanuri Kahiuthe film alternates between natalies of these two very different worlds, one climbing in her professional development little by little, while the other nat she feels trapped in her town with a baby, her parents and not being able to do what she wanted with her life.

The film, beyond seeking to show which of the two is the “perfect life”, exposes how decisions, even if they seem wrong at first, can end up being the right ones.

David Corenswet (“The Politician”) is Jake, Natalie’s love interest who leaves for Los Angeles. (Netflix)

The feature film that came to Netflix this August 17, shows natalie who is moving to The Angels and get a job that you believe can help you achieve your dreams. Before she will have to be the assistant to one of her favorite film directors, Lucy (Nia Long), the classic demanding but fair boss. On the way she meets a handsome young man named Jake (David Corenswet), and after becoming friends, they embark on a tentative but promising romantic relationship.

Although she seems to have everything planned, one day her boss tells her that her job is generic and that she needs to find her own style, something that doesn’t sit well with the young woman’s self-esteem.

Originally the film would be produced and directed by Lili Reinhart, but finally it was Wanuri Kahiu, who stayed in front of the film. (Netflix)

On the other hand, the natalie that she has become a mother, she feels dissatisfied, she considers that she left all her plans for a baby that she did not plan and that her life is over, since she did not move to The Angels and he is not drawing either, which is his great passion. She feels very unhappy.

As the months go by, the young woman adapts to her new life as a mother, but deep down she wonders, what would have happened if she hadn’t gotten pregnant?

