My scrum is broken #113: Designing agile contracts

In this episode of the podcast, Dr. Falk W. Müller as a guest. What are the challenges of and what should be considered in the contract framework?

Ina Einemann and Sebastian Bauer talk to Dr. Falk W. Müller on agile contracts. They go into the typical challenges of how to contractually design the cooperation of the customer and what else has to be considered in the contractual framework.

In agile projects, you develop what the market actually needs, at the speed it needs and how it makes sense. You coordinate with the customer sometimes more, sometimes less specifically in order to create a viable solution. But what challenges does this pose for service or work contracts? Or do you prefer to offer the agile fixed price? In addition, tickets for the XP Days Germany (October 6th and 7th in Stuttgart) will be raffled off in this episode. "My Scrum is " is a bronze sponsor and the podcasters will also be there. Falk W. Müller can also be found in the program.