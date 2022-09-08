“My Policeman” Reveals New Sneak Peek With Harry Styles Living A Love Triangle

although this week Styles has been heavily involved in promoting the film Don’t Worry Darling in the Venice Film Festivalthe musician can also be seen from October in the new romantic drama myof which the first advance has been released.

In the clip broadcast this Wednesday by the streaming platform, you can see styles in this drama set in the 1950s and in which he brings to life Tom Burgessa policeman locked in the closet, who although he is in love with another man, cannot say it, this is because in those years homosexuality was illegal in Brighton, United Kingdom.

Harry Styles and David Dawson will give life to a homosexual romance in “My Policeman”. (Prime Video)



The trailer shows part of this story in which the character of Harry He will have to make a school teacher fall in love with whom he finally marries, even though he is in love with a man, so he begins to live a love triangle that will not take long to discover, managing to trigger a series of misfortunes.

As co-stars of the musician are David Dawson Y emma corrin (The Crown), entangled in a complicated love relationship whose story is adapted from the novel by Bethan Roberts of 2012, which follows the character of stylesof Marion (Corrin), and whose secret love affair is with a museum curator named Patrick Hazelwood (Dawson).

Reveals-New-Sneak-Peek-With-Harry-Styles- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Official poster of “My policeman”. (Prime Video) Reveals-New-Sneak-Peek-With-Harry-Styles- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The film takes place in two timelines: in the 50s, and the other when the characters are adults in the 90s. It is in this second part where the story will apparently become important, since 40 years later, Patrick returns to their lives after suffering a stroke.

mypoliceman is directed and produced by Michael Grandage (genius) with a libretto written by ron niswanerscreenwriter of Philadelphia and will open in theaters on October 21.

David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles bring a love triangle to life in “My Policeman.” (Prime Video)



The film is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey Y Philip Herdwhile Grandage is the executive producer with michael riley Y Caroline Levy.

The appearance of styles in this drama will mark his second major role in a movie this year. The first was in Don’t Worry Darlingdirected by Olivia Wilde and who stars alongside Florence Pughwhich will premiere on September 23.

This is what the film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts looks like. (Prime Video)



In a recent interview with IndieWire, styles He explained that for his love and sex scenes with another man in the film he was inspired by the 1959 French-Japanese film, Hiroshima Mon Amourdirected by Alain Resnais.

“A lot of gay sex in movies is two guys doing it and that takes the cuteness out of it. I imagine there will be some people who feel that the characters are very liberated during these scenes despite the time when it was illegal to be gay, and Michael wanted to show that he is tender, loving and sensitive,” he said.

Styles is one of the most acclaimed singers in this era. (Prime video)

In an interview with Vanity Fairdirector Grandage previously described the character of Tom as confused and without a compass of where he should go, whether to follow his heart or the established norms of the time.

“It’s made more problematic by the fact that he’s a police officer and he has a career that’s trying to uphold the law. The laws in the country at the time is all he believes to be correct. The complexity of this is something that whoever was going to play Younger Tom and Older Tom needed to somehow understand and absorb,” he explained.

Bethan Roberts’ books are stories that portray the human part. (Editorial Planet)

mypoliceman opens in theaters on October 21 followed by a release of Prime Video on November 4.

