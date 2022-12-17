My phone got wet, this is what I can’t do and what I should do

When the mobile falls into the toilet, pool or bathtub, nerves begin, especially if it is a mobile with little resistance to water.

There are mobiles that are very well protected, they last a long time underwater, others last a few seconds, and others turn off suddenly.

What do I have to do if my phone gets wet?

The first thing you should do is turn it off immediately. Then remove the SIM card and memory card. Carefully clean the exterior of the mobile with a dry cloth. Next, place the mobile in a container with dry rice, which will help absorb moisture. Leave it in the rice for 24-48 hours before reassembling and lighting. If it’s still not working properly, you may need to take it to a technician to have it checked.

Rice absorbs moisture thanks to its chemical structure. Most of rice is made up of starch, a polymer that is made up of many small glucose molecules. When rice is placed in a humid environment, water molecules adhere to the surfaces of starch molecules and become incorporated with each other, causing the rice to swell and increase in size. In this way, rice is capable of absorbing a significant amount of water, which makes it a useful material for dehumidifying environments or drying wet objects.

What can’t I do if my phone gets wet?

If your mobile phone gets wet, it is important that you do not turn it on or charge it. It’s also important to avoid shaking or hitting it, as this could cause additional damage. You should not try to dry it with a hair dryer or a heat source, as the heat can damage the device. Also, you should not try to open the phone or tamper with its internal parts, as this may cause further damage. If you have experience mounting mobiles, it would be a good idea to open it and try to dry it, but if you don’t have experience, it is better not to do it to avoid irreparable damage.

Why does water damage mobile phones?

Water can damage mobiles for various reasons. First of all, water can cause short circuits in the electronic circuits and components of the mobile, which can cause it to stop working properly. Secondly, water can cause oxidation on the metal components of the mobile, which can damage them or cause them to stop working. Finally, water can cause mold and other types of bacteria to form inside the mobile, which can damage it or cause it to lose its performance.

The fact that sometimes it turns off suddenly is for the first reason, due to a short circuit inside the mobile. It depends on where the short circuit has been, the fault may or may not be repairable.