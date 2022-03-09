My mobile charges very slowly: these are the possible explanations and solutions

Over time we have become accustomed to mobile phones charging their battery faster and faster. Gone are the days when 5W charges made the process take forever and fast charges have helped to shoot up speeds and shorten times, but sometimes our mobile phone charges slower than it should. Or slower than we expect.

We are going to try to explain what are the main problems that our phone can have when it comes to charging at a higher speed. Some of the problems will depend on ourselves, and we will be able to solve them, and others may be more complicated or are not problems as such but programmed behaviors. Let’s see what we can do about it.

You may have activated smart charging

Some mobile phone models, such as the Google Pixel and other brands, incorporate something called ‘Smart Charge’. It is not a particularly complex mechanism except for the fact that it incorporates an automatic learning system that memorize your charging habits and evolve from them. That means that if you’re used to charging the phone at night, and throughout the night, the phone will memorize it and optimize that.

Smart charging adapts the speed to our habits and can reduce it

This translates to if the phone gets used to your long charges, it can perform a very slow charge at the beginning to “speed up” the energy input towards the end. So one day you may need to give your phone a quick power boost and find that it charges slower than desired. The reason may be in this smart charging. Turn it off in your phone’s battery settings and the phone will allow as much power as it can into the charger, speeding up the process (perhaps at the cost of shortening your battery life).

Maybe your mobile already has enough charge

Another problem that you may encounter regarding charging speed has to do with the battery level of the phone itself. Mobile phones with fast charging have systems to extend the life of the internal battery. That means They load very fast at first and then slow down as the battery fills. This reduces heat and ensures that the battery is kept in good condition.

If you detect that your mobile phone charges slower than usual, it may be due to this, because the battery is already close to being full and therefore the phone has reduced the energy input. It is common to notice slowdowns in charging after the battery is 85-90% full. The last tranche of the battery charges slower than usual almost always, and it is something that happens to almost all models.

The most annoying explanation: your phone does not charge fast

It is not uncommon to think that buying a charger with more power and the right cables will make our phone charge faster, but the reality is more stubborn. The truth is that mobile phones have a predefined power input cap and marked by its own hardware, and there’s nothing we can do to change that, not even try to update the operating system.

If your phone charges at 10W or 18W, it will always charge at 10W or 18W, even if you buy 65W chargers to try to shorten the time. This unfortunately only has two possible solutions. The most expensive is to change the phone for a newer one that charges faster. The cheapest is to assume that the slow charging of your phone has no solution. You choose.

Are you sure you are using the correct charger?

With the advent of fast charging, mobile phones have been accepting ever-increasing power inputs in different configurations. A phone that accepts 30W of power, for example, might let in 10 volts and 3 amps (multiply), or 6 volts and 5 amps, or maybe the reverse with 5 volts and 6 amps. There are many configurations and the chargers adapt to each other. If the charger you use is not suitable, maybe the power delivery is not optimal and your phone charges slower than it should.

Sometimes it is not a problem of the load configuration but of the charger’s own maximum delivery. If you use an old charger, or one that is not ready for fast charges, it may only deliver 10W of power. Or worse, one of the oldest and only deliver 5W. This is good for your battery life, all told, but bad for charging speed. Because if your mobile accepts 33W and you give it 10W, the load will undoubtedly be slow. Find a newer or more suitable charger.

And if it’s not the charger, maybe it’s the cable

We open a small addendum here to the charger issue to talk about the cable, because perhaps the problem is in the middle of the charge and not at the beginning. Not all types of USB cables deliver the same amount of power. Or rather, not all of them are capable of handling the same volts or amps, and amperage is important. Do you remember the account we did before? Watts equals volts times amps. If your cable is USB 1.1 or USB 2.0, for example, its amperage will be 0.5A and 1.8A, respectively. USB 3.0s reach 1.8A as well.

An old cable may be interfering with your phone’s charging speed

So if your phone supports fast charging, you should ideally use the cable that came with it in the box. And in case you don’t have it, youWe recommend that you buy a USB 3.1 category at least. That allows a power delivery of 20V and 5A, up to 100W of power suitable for most mobile phone configurations.

Maybe it’s the plug’s fault.

Another point that can fail in fast charges is the plug itself, especially when we place intermediaries. That is, extension cords or ‘thieves’ in which to plug our phone charger. If this extension cord is not in good condition can cause the current to be irregular and that would harm the speed of the load. The reason is that the charger would not detect a stable current and could switch to normal charging, giving your phone much less power. Try placing the charger in other outlets and maybe your slow charging problem will be solved.