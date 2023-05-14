My landline does not work but the Internet does: what is happening?

Although they are used less and less, there are still many people in Spain who use the landline service. In recent times, it is closely linked to the net connection service, but what happens if you have and there is no fixed line?

The causes that explain this incidence can be varied. Since there is a physical phone line problem that is affecting your landline phone but not your Internet connection due to a bad configuration or installation damage. Let’s go over the main scenarios. Twitter replaces the famous blue bird icon with a “Doge”; understand Internet yes, landline no If you landline phone doesn’t work but you have internet access, there may be a specific problem with your phone service. Here are some possible causes and solutions you could try: check the wires: Make sure that all the cables of your fixed telephone are correctly connected both in the telephone and in the electrical socket and in the router if necessary. Check for any loose or damaged cables and make sure they are securely connected. restart the devices: Turn off your landline phone and Internet router and wait a few seconds before turning them back on. This can help restore the connection and fix temporary problems. Try a different phone: If possible, try connecting another phone instead of the one you’re currently using. This will help determine if the problem is with the phone or the phone line. Try a different rosette: Sometimes, the problem may not be with the device in question, but with a specific telephone jack. If, for example, a telephone works in the room, but not in the living room, it may be an installation problem. Contact your service provider: If you have tried the steps above and you are still having problems with your landline, it is recommended that you contact your telephone service provider (you will have to do it via mobile or have a neighbor let you call). They will be able to help you diagnose and fix your specific phone line problem. In extreme cases, they could send a technician to your home to check your installation or even replace your equipment (router, cables, etc.) to solve it. - Advertisement -

It is important to remember that these steps are only general suggestions and may vary depending on your service provider and your network configuration. It is always best to contact your provider directly for personalized assistance in case of technical problems.

Other checks

If you have the landline connected directly to the router, must be on Phone 1, never on Phone2. Also confirm that the landline is plugged into the current and that it has a battery, in case it is a cordless phone.

- Advertisement -

For Check that the router is giving a signal to the landline, check that the Phone 1 light is on and steady. If it is flashing, it is because the phone has been off the hook. If all of the above is fine, the next and easiest thing is to turn the Router off and on with the Power button. When the lights have stabilized again, try making the call. The next thing to check is the state of the rosettes. To do this, connect the router to the PTR (network termination point) and the landline to the router. If it works, it is because the fault is in the socket where it was connected.

Remember that you can connect the landline directly to the router phone port or to any rosette in your house, but never in both places at the same time.