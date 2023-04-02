My iPhone is rebooting by itself, what can I do?

Have you noticed that your iPhone is rebooting itself? Worried that there might be something wrong with your device? Well well, if you are going through that situation right now and need some help With this, it is best that you continue reading this article.

That being said, we will explain below why your iPhone might be rebooting itself and what you can do about itso let’s go for it once and for all in order to clarify those doubts and fears that you have.

- Advertisement -

Well, first it is important to know that an iPhone that reboots alone can be caused by several factors. One of the most common causes is a software problem, which means something is wrong with the device’s operating system. It can also be caused by a hardware issue, that is, an internal problem with one of the phone’s components.

Your phone is not running the latest version of the operating system

Clarified that point, if your iPhone is rebooting itself, the first thing that All you have to do is make sure that you are using the latest version of the operating system. And we tell you this because many times software problems can be solved simply by updating the device’s software.

To verify if you have the latest version of the operating systemgo to the application Settingthen enter General and finally click on the tab Software update.

Perform a hard reset of the device

Also if your iPhone restarts itself, you may need to perform a hard reset of the device. Of course, a lot of attention here because you must make sure to make a backup copy of your data to avoid losing important information.

- Advertisement -

Now to make a backup, connect your iPhone to iTunes or iCloud and follow the instructions on the screen. By the time you were able to back up your data, you can proceed to do a hard reset of the device. To do this, follow the steps below:

– Go to the app Setting,

– Access the tab General.

– Click now on the option Transfer or reset iPhone.

– Press on Restore.

– Definitively delete all content and settings on the mobile and that’s it.

Please note that this process will erase all data and settings on your iPhone, so make sure yes or yes to make a backup copy before proceeding.

Go to an authorized Apple service center in case it is a hardware problem

- Advertisement -

If the options that we have presented to you have not worked correctly, then at that point it would be best to bring your device to an Apple Authorized Service Center for inspection. And we tell you this, since it is possible that you have a hardware problem, such as a faulty battery or a loose circuit somewhere that needs to be repaired.

So the bottom line is that you go to an Apple store or a licensed Apple repair shop to have the mobile checked and let them find out why your device is only rebooting.