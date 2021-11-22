My favorite tools for making infographics

I love infographics, and although there are many online applications specially designed for their creation, there are two that I especially like.

Today I will comment on the list of my favorite options, something that I will start to do more frequently, since despite having published thousands of web and mobile applications during the last 16 years, many of you always end up asking for my personal opinion. That is not why.

Visme: Yes, I have already talked about it on several occasions, and although it can be used to make diagrams and designs of all kinds, infographics are its specialty. I use it to create timelines without starting from scratch, as well as infographics that start with one of the many templates they have in their database.

Visme is free if you don’t need to export in high resolution PDF or PNG. You can download the result in JPG, enough for most of my needs, and when I need something much bigger, I buy the necessary credits for a more complete export.



– Adioma: A classic that I already mentioned in the article Five tools to create infographics. It has a very effective icon search engine, and the results are very professional, although it does not have a free plan like Visme, it only has a trial plan. I use it when it comes to an order for a client. The infographics generated are more serious than with Visme, they go more to the point. The top image is made with adioma.

Right now I’m testing a third option to see how it works:

– Graficto: An option launched this week, specialized in infographics that can be easily customized without the need for great knowledge of graphic design. They have young and colorful styles, and it allows exporting in PNG for free, although the free plan is limited to 5 infographics.

By the way, when it is a very simple infographic it is not necessary to use either of the two previous options, with Canva it is more than enough.