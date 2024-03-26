‘My Citizen Folder’ update: now allows you to consult your health card and passport

One of the best applications to streamline bureaucratic procedures in Spain is ‘My Citizen Folder’ . This platform developed by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service through the General Secretariat of Digital Administration was launched in November 2021. A few days ago, it was updated and now incorporates a series of new features that make it in an even more useful app for Spaniards.

The seventh official version of ‘My Citizen Folder’, available now from iOS and Android devices and also from the web, includes several improvements with respect to the previous version. Among them, the possibility of accessing the data of the European health card and the passport number stands out .

Thanks to these mentioned functions, Spanish citizens will be able to review the data easily and quickly. In short, with the platform, you will receive notices when the expiration date of your health card or passport is close.

How to access European health card data

If you have updated ‘My Citizen Folder’ to its latest version, you will be able to see the information on your European health card instantly. To do this, you must go to the section where said data is found:

Enter the app and log in to your account

Go to ‘My Folder’, which is among the options at the bottom of the screen

Select ‘Health and social affairs’

Once there, you will see ‘European health card’

Upon entering, it will offer you the option to do it ‘Through Social Security’ to consult it

In that section, you will be able to see the data of the European health card

If you do not have a European health card registered, the platform will inform you how you can do so from the Social Security Headquarters. This management is free and can be done electronically.

How to view passport data

The process to enter the passport section within the ‘My Citizen Folder’ platform is very simple. Below, we explain the step by step:

Open the app and log in to your account

Click on ‘My Folder’, located in the middle of the options below the application

Enter the ‘Citizenship’ section

Subsequently, select ‘Identity data and documents’

Three options will appear: DNI, electronic DNI certificates and Passport

If you click on the third option, the app will provide you with the number, the state it is in and the expiration date

Powers of attorney with ‘My Citizen Folder’

You will also be able to easily see all the powers of attorney in the Electronic Registry of Powers of Attorney and the files of 4,663 town councils and provincial councils (57% of the total). In addition, the application notifies that it will be possible to compare electronic administration documents issued with a secure verification code.

This improvement available in the consultation of the ‘powers of attorney’ will give instructions on how to proceed with the renewal of documents that are about to expire and the procedures to be carried out. As explained in a statement, the initiative has been prepared to provide coverage “especially” to local entities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.

On the other hand, the application incorporates its notifications to the Unique Enabled Electronic Address (DEHú) to 64 new town councils. With this implementation, this service will now be offered to almost 74% of the town councils in Spain.

Classifications of different tests

Likewise, the renewal of ‘My Citizen Folder’ expands the data offered on identity, with a specific section in the ‘Citizenship’ section. There, you can consult the classifications of the following tests:

From the Cervantes Institute

Constitutional and sociocultural knowledge of Spain (CCSE)

The qualifications accrediting the degree of language competence and proficiency (DELE)

How to download and log in to ‘My Citizen Folder’

The ‘My Citizen Folder’ application can be installed on an iOS or Android mobile safely through the App Store and the Play Store. You just have to look for it in the official app store and make sure that the platform you are going to install has been developed by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service.

Once done, click on ‘Open’ and log in to the platform. To do so, you need to certify your identity as a Spanish citizen. This can be done through the mobile Cl@ve , the Cl@ve PIN , the Permanent Cl@ve or with an electronic certificate . Choose the option that best suits your preferences and follow the steps indicated on the screen.

Afterwards, you will be able to enjoy all the advantages and help of ‘My Citizen Folder’, so that bureaucratic procedures are easier to carry out.