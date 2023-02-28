MWC: the 3 HONOR cell phones presented in Barcelona

The HONOR Magic5 Pro includes a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle

At the HONOR presentation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, where TechSmart is located, the launch of HONOR Magic5 Series and the HONOR Magic Vs.

“HONOR takes a human-centered approach to product innovation, offering intuitive technology solutions to enhance everyone’s daily lives,” he said. George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Led.

The HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an impressive triple camera system at the rear comprising a 54MP IMX800 main camera.

Photo and video capability

In general, there were 3 devices that were presented: HONOR Magic5, and the foldable HONOR Magic Vs.

On one hand, the HONOR Magic5 Pro includes a 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras; In addition, it has a larger sensor for greater light detection.

He Ultra Fusion Computational Opticsa computational optical algorithm that complements the camera system, improves image clarity at 3.5x 100 zoom, setting the device apart from other smartphones on the market.

equipped with the new HONOR Image Enginethis device debuts an algorithm Millisecond Falcon Capture to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity. Users can also capture scenes in low light environments with great clarity and high speed thanks to the Super Night Capture features.

In addition, the HONOR Magic5 Series features Artificial intelligence (AI) Motion Sensing Capture, capable of automatically detecting the highest point of a jump and capturing a photo of this scene in ultra high definition.

To test this technology, HONOR partnered with Guinness World Records in smartphones, to capture the world record for the world’s highest slam dunk. The HONOR Magic5 Series also makes it easy to produce cinematic-level images, as it features IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, allowing for stunning video recording and editing.

On the other hand, the HONOR Magic Vs is equipped with an impressive triple camera system at the rear that comprises of a IMX800 main camera of 54MPan ultra-wide angle and macro main camera of 50MP and one with 8MP 3X optical zoom, offering an exceptional photographic experience, no matter the shooting scenario.

HONOR Magic5 Pro

The HONOR Magic Pro features ultra-narrow double-curved symmetrical bezels on both sides and a triple-camera design with a sleek design. Star Wheel as a center piece in the back. Modern architecture in the design of the cutting-edge device demonstrates the combination of art and technology.

with a screen LTPO With 6.81 inches and a floating quad curved screen, the HONOR Magic5 Pro ensures an immersive visual experience, whether the user is browsing, playing games or reading. Likewise, it offers brightness levels of up to 1,800 nits, that is, it will be able to provide clear images even in full sunlight. Calibrated to dual lighting levels for a typical brightness of 120 nits indoors and 800 nits outdoors.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro also incorporates a Discrete Display Chipset to improve the visual quality of moving images. In addition to offering a high dynamic range effect (HDR) always on to improve video clarity.

In addition, the chip provides a higher frame rate with lower power consumption for a smoother and longer gaming experience. Certified with HDR10+ and IMAX Enhanced.

To alleviate users’ eyestrain, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features certified Low Blue Light Emission by TÜV Rheinlandand Dynamic Dimmingwhich simulates natural light to relieve eyestrain.

Another function for eye care is the Circadian Night Displaywhich helps improve sleep quality and an LTPO display with pulse width modulation dimming technology (PWM) of 2160Hz, to minimize screen flicker, perfect for those who spend long hours in front of their smartphone.

With the HONOR they captured a Guinness Record in slam-dunk.

An innovative hinge design

On the other hand, the HONOR Magic Vs is thin and light, measuring just 12.9mm thick when folded and weighing 267g. Despite its compact form factor, the HONOR Magic Vs packs a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g available today.

Contributing to the lightness of the HONOR Magic Vs is a revolutionary gearless hinge, which is manufactured using one-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation to just 4.

In addition, the HONOR features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio. When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs offers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, allowing users to multitask and view content with remarkable ease.

Other features

The HONOR Magic5 Pro incorporates a Dual-TEE security system, which was developed together with Qualcomm to offer hardware-level protection for user data. Equipped with a Discrete Security Chipset, the HONOR Magic5 Series provides maximum security for passwords and biometric data such as facial recognition and fingerprints.

AlPrivacyCall 2.0HONOR’s innovative solution against sound leakage, has been further enhanced by incorporating industry-first Sound Energy Spatial Control technology that generates opposing sound waves to prevent sound leakage in private calls.

Finally, the HONOR Magic5 is available in black and green, while the HONOR Magic5 Pro is available in black and blue, all inspired by the wonders of nature. Furthermore, it will be available in two versions: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB and the HONOR Magic Vs, which offers two stunning colors, cyan and black.