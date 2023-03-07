MWC investigates the tracking devices that Huawei placed on visitors to its stand

- Advertisement -

Although MWC 2023 is now over, some news from the event keeps coming. Specifically, today we learned that Huawei has tracked visitors to its stand. Reports are coming to light about Huawei installing tracking devices on the “Huawei card” the company handed out to attendees who visited its booth. Visitors who wanted to enter the Huawei booth received a “Huawei card”, which consisted of an ID card, a lanyard and plastic. Visitors were required to take them with them while in the exhibition and return them on their way out. Apparently, some of the attendees forgot to return their Huawei card.

These same attendees later noticed that there was small print on the back of the card that read: We use RFID and Bluetooth technology to collect the time this Huawei card passed at the entrance of the Huawei exhibition area, information about the real-time location and time of stay of this Huawei card holders within the Huawei exhibition zone, such information will be collected and processed solely for the purpose of analyzing the general interests of our guests in our products in order to improve the quality of our service. We will protect such information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. It seems that this situation has caught the GSMA by surprise. When asked about the incident, the organization responded by saying: Of course, you will know that some vendors require booth visitors to remove their brand and competitor lanyards for obvious reasons, but the suggestion of tracking devices is a serious accusation. We are investigating it, but at the moment we do not have more details. This is certainly not a good image for a company struggling to earn the trust of customers after being punished by the United States.