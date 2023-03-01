5G News
MWC 2023: ZTE announces Nubia Pad 3D with glasses-free 3D viewing

MWC 2023: ZTE announces Nubia Pad 3D with glasses-free 3D viewing

By Abraham
MWC 2023: ZTE announces Nubia Pad 3D with glasses-free 3D viewing
ZTE announced during MWC 2023 an innovative device in the field of 3D. The company’s Android tablet will offer glasses-free viewing.

Nubia Pad 3D is co-created with Leia Inc – a company that focuses on 3D display hardware and content services.


The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560x1600px, 120Hz refresh rate and aspect ratio of 16:10. The panel has a proprietary DLB layer developed by Leia Inc with its Leia 3D Lightfield mode and it is possible transform standard 2D content to 3D in real-time with the built-in conversion software.


Comprising the photo island are two 8 MP front cameras that are used to track the user’s face to provide the glasses-free 3D viewing experience. And the user is not only a consumer of 3D content, but also has the possibility to take pictures and film in 3D, in addition to scanning objects with the dual front cameras, as well as the 16 MP cameras on the back of the tablet.

The Nubia Pad 3D will be powered by the chipset Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm and storage 128/256 GB which can be expanded via the microSD card slot. The tablet comes with a battery 9,700 mAh with fast charging 33W and boots Android 13.

Detail of the front cameras, with 8MP, and the rear, which have 16MP

The partnership of ZTE and Leia Inc is also present in the software, where Pad 3D comes preloaded with several Leia 3D applications, as well as the Leia Appstore, which has more than 50 3D games and 1200 educational 3D applications.

It is noteworthy that the ZTE Nubia Pad 3D will come into pre-order from March 25th, while open sales are scheduled for April 11. Pricing details have not yet been released.

