MWC 2023: Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro launches in the global market with a battery life of up to 14 days

A Xiaomi used Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) to carry out the global launch of the Watch S1 Pro smartwatch. The wearable comes in a case built with stainless steel and houses a battery that promises to last up to 14 days. Launched six months ago in China, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and has two finishing options, both with stainless steel cases, one in black rubber and the other with a texture equivalent to brown leather. .





In addition, Xiaomi has claimed that the 480×480 pixel display reaches 500 nits and is protected by a sapphire glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The new smartwatch is also water resistant to 5 ATM with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and BLE. Meanwhile, the 500mAh battery promises to provide up to 14 days of use between charges. The construction of the watch appears to be of good quality and the dial has a round shape and a classic look that seeks to please the most nostalgic.