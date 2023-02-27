5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMWC 2023: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launches Globally; see prices

MWC 2023: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launches Globally; see prices

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
MWC 2023: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launches Globally; see prices
1677491295 mwc 2023 xiaomi buds 4 pro launches globally see prices.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After introducing the Xiaomi 13 family to the global audience, Xiaomi also took advantage of the MWC 2023 fair to launch the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro wireless headphones.

With attractive design and colors, the headphones deliver dual 11 mm dynamic drivers and active noise cancellation that can reach 48 dB. In addition, the manufacturer highlights the presence of dimensional technology so that the sound adapts to the user’s head movements.

Another important feature is the presence of Sony’s LDAC codec to ensure high quality audio transfer, offering sound in Hi-Res quality.

[mb_related_posts1]

The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro support simultaneous connection with up to two devices, which is possible thanks to Bluetooth 5.3.

Image/playback: Xiaomi.
- Advertisement -

To ensure clearer and sharper calls, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also feature three microphones that can isolate the user’s voice, while the transparency mode helps you hear the ambient sound without taking the headset out of your ear.

Play, pause, next song and assistant activation controls can be given with simple touches on the wireless headphones rods.

The total autonomy of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is approximately 38 hours with the charging case, and that number drops to 9 hours of continuous playback.

Lastly, the case supports wireless charging.

price and availability

Announced in black and gold colors, the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro can now be found in Europe with a price starting at 249 pounds, something around R$ 1,298 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.

- Advertisement -

What do you think of Xiaomi’s new wireless headphones? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

5G News

The LiFi is ready to kill the WiFi: this is the latest advance of the Internet by light

No matter how accustomed we are today to the use of WiFi, it seems...
Mobile

The iPhone 15 Pro will have an improved design in its frames and the camera

Little by little, different details of what the new ones will offer are...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.