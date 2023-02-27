MWC 2023: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launches Globally; see prices

After introducing the Xiaomi 13 family to the global audience, Xiaomi also took advantage of the MWC 2023 fair to launch the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro wireless headphones.
With attractive design and colors, the headphones deliver dual 11 mm dynamic drivers and active noise cancellation that can reach 48 dB. In addition, the manufacturer highlights the presence of dimensional technology so that the sound adapts to the user’s head movements.
Another important feature is the presence of Sony’s LDAC codec to ensure high quality audio transfer, offering sound in Hi-Res quality.
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro support simultaneous connection with up to two devices, which is possible thanks to Bluetooth 5.3.
To ensure clearer and sharper calls, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro also feature three microphones that can isolate the user’s voice, while the transparency mode helps you hear the ambient sound without taking the headset out of your ear.
Play, pause, next song and assistant activation controls can be given with simple touches on the wireless headphones rods.
The total autonomy of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is approximately 38 hours with the charging case, and that number drops to 9 hours of continuous playback.
Lastly, the case supports wireless charging.
Announced in black and gold colors, the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro can now be found in Europe with a price starting at 249 pounds, something around R$ 1,298 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.
What do you think of Xiaomi’s new wireless headphones? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.