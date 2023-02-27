MWC 2023: Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Launches Globally; see prices

After introducing the Xiaomi 13 family to the global audience, Xiaomi also took advantage of the MWC 2023 fair to launch the new Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro wireless headphones.

With attractive design and colors, the headphones deliver dual 11 mm dynamic drivers and active noise cancellation that can reach 48 dB. In addition, the manufacturer highlights the presence of dimensional technology so that the sound adapts to the user’s head movements.

Another important feature is the presence of Sony’s LDAC codec to ensure high quality audio transfer, offering sound in Hi-Res quality.

[mb_related_posts1]