MWC 2023: Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro and 13 Lite are launched in the global market

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) was the scenario chosen for the global launch of smartphones Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro It is 13 Lite. Chinese brand models promise to deliver professional images, in addition to hardware advances and various software optimizations. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models are the result of a partnership with the company Leica, known for its professional cameras and lenses. In turn, the 13 Lite model does not have the company’s sensors and comes to cater to users who are not very demanding with photography.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

- Advertisement - Let’s start with the most complete model, which comes equipped with the Qualcomm platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery is from 4,820 mAh, with 120W wired or 50W wireless charging. The screen of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is a 6.73-inch AMOLED E6 with WQHD+ resolution, adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, maximum brightness of 1900 nits and HDR10+. The device has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 and NFC, plus IP68 certification and Gorilla Glass 5.





Another highlight of the device goes to its rear optical set, formed by three 50 MP lenses, one being the main one, another a telephoto and a third for ultrawide. The device records in up to 8K with a mode called HyperOIS. The front camera is 32 MP. The new Xiaomi models also have OIS in the telephoto lens, which should also improve results in low-light environments. This whole set promises to deliver great photos and videos. Technical specifications

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 4nm

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 4nm Modem : Snapdragon X70 5G

: Snapdragon X70 5G Screen : 6.73″ AMOLED E6 with WQHD+ resolution, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Daylight mode and P3 color gamut

: 6.73″ AMOLED E6 with WQHD+ resolution, 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Daylight mode and P3 color gamut Memory : RAM : 12 GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB/512GB UFS 4.0

: cameras : rear : 50 MP wide angle with 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor, 1.6 µm pixel, f/1.9 aperture, 8P lens, LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON ASPH and HyperOIS. 50 MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens and 115° FOV 50 MP telephoto with floating sensor, f/2.0 and OIS Front : 32 MP with 1.4µm pixel, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 89.6° FOV and HDR

: connectivity : 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC and GPS

: 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC and GPS Audio : Stereo with Dolby Atmos

: Stereo with Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,820mAh with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless and reverse of 10W

: 4,820mAh with 120W wired charging, 50W wireless and of 10W dimensions and weight : 162.9mm × 74.6mm × 8.38mm 229 grams

: Others : IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front

: IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front System operational : MIUI 14 based on android 13

Xiaomi 13

- Advertisement -

In turn, the intermediate model of the new line differs in some details from its more powerful brother. The “normal” Xiaomi 13 also comes with the platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which works in conjunction with 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM memory. The storage is 256 GB UFS 4.0 and the screen is a 6.36-inch AMOLED E6 with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness and HDR10+. The device also comes with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7 and NFC.





- Advertisement - The Xiaomi 13 has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. Both models have the option of reverse power supply with 10W of power. The brand promises up to 14 hours of constant cell phone use for a typical user. The rear camera set consists of a 50 MP main sensor, another 10 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultrawide. The device also has IP68 and Gorilla Glass 5 certifications, as well as stereo audio with Dolby Atmos. Technical specifications

SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 4nm

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at 4nm Modem : Snapdragon X70 5G

: Snapdragon X70 5G Screen : 6.36″ AMOLED E6 with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Sunlight mode and P3 color gamut

: 6.36″ AMOLED E6 with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Pro Vision, HLG, Sunlight mode and P3 color gamut Memory : RAM : 8/12 GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256 GB UFS 4.0

: cameras : rear : 54/50 MP wide angle (full/effective) with 1/1.49 / 1/1.56″ Sony IMX800 sensor (full/effective), 1.0 µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture, lens 7P, LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON ASPH and HyperOIS. 12 MP ultra wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 125° FOV 10 MP telephoto with f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens Front : 32MP with 1.4µm pixel, f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 89.6° FOV and HDR

: connectivity : 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC and GPS

: 5G SA/NSA, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C, NFC and GPS audio : Stereo with Dolby Atmos

: Stereo with Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,500mAh with 67W wired charging, 50W wireless and reverse of 10W

: 4,500mAh with 67W wired charging, 50W wireless and of 10W dimensions and weight : 152.8mm × 71.5mm × 7.98mm 189 grams

: Others : IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5

: IP68 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Operational system: MIUI 14 based on android 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Finally, the most basic model in the line is the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which does not have Leica’s professional sensors, but comes with two front cameras with dual LED flash, one 32 MP and the other 8 MP, for depth of field . The three sensors at the rear have 50 MP (Sony IMX766, f/1.8), 8 MP ultra-angular (f/2.2) and 2 MP (f/2.4) for macro photography. The chipset is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 with 8 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage (UFS 2.0).





The Lite version of the new line still has a 6.55 “Full HD+ AMOLED screen (2400 x 1080p) with a refresh rate of 120Hz, but the brightness drops to 500 nits with a peak of 1,000 nits. Xiaomi includes a fingerprint sensor under the screen nthe three models. Other details of the Xiaomi 13 Lite include a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and MIUI 14 based on Android 12. It also features Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and is compatible with 5G connection. Technical specifications





SoC : Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Screen : 6.55″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, 1000 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

: 6.55″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz, 1000 nits maximum brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Memory : RAM : 8GB LPDDR4X Storage : 128/256 GB UFS 2.2

: cameras : rear : 50 MP wide angle with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 1.0 µm pixel, f/1.8 aperture and 7P lens 8 MP ultra wide angle with 1/4″ Sony IMX355 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 119° FOV macro of 2 MP with 1/5″ sensor, f/2.4, 3P lens and 82° FOV Front : 32 MP wide angle with 1/2.74″ sensor, 0.8 µm pixels, f/2.4 aperture, 6P lens and 100° FOV 8MP Depth

: connectivity : 5G Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC and GPS

: 5G Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, NFC and GPS Audio : Dolby Atmos

: Dolby Atmos Battery : 4,500mAh with 67W fast wired charging

: 4,500mAh with 67W fast wired charging dimensions and weight : 159.2mm x 72.7mm x 7.23mm 171 grams

: Others : Corning Gorilla Glass 5

: Corning Gorilla Glass 5 System operational : MIUI 14 based on Android 12

Prices and availability

Still without a forecast for a launch in Europe, the new smartphones will be available in the global market in the following prices and colors: Xiaomi 13 : from 999 euros (about R$ 5,400) in black, white and green;

: from 999 euros (about R$ 5,400) in black, white and green; Xiaomi 13 Pro : from 1,299 euros (~R$ 7 thousand) in black and white;

: from 1,299 euros (~R$ 7 thousand) in black and white; Xiaomi 13 Lite: from €499 (~R$2,700) in blue, pink and black.

And you, did you like the devices? Tell us in the comments down below!