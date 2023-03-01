MWC 2023: TECNO announces Phantom V Fold with big battery, Dimensity 9000 Plus and more

TECNO announced on Tuesday (28) the Phantom V Fold, its first foldable cell phone that will serve as a rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. The model has suffered several leaks in recent weeks, but finally becomes an official product in the spotlight at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023.

screen and design

The Phantom V Fold has a 7.85-inch foldable internal display with LTPO AMOLED technology, 2K resolution (2,000 x 2,296 pixels) and refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz. The display is relatively "small" – despite being larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, it is still shy compared to rivals like the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 with 8.02 inches. - Advertisement - The internal panel dispenses with the camera technology under the screen and uses a hole to house its front camera, allowing TECNO to have a price advantage over Samsung. A highlight of the Chinese foldable is that the flexible screen crease is not noticeableaccording to the people who had access to the display model at MWC 2023. The external screen is 6.42 inches and sports the same LTPO AMOLED technology with a variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz, but the resolution is Full HD+ (2,550 x 1,080 pixels). There's also a hole to house a second camera for selfies.

Cameras and hardware

The Phantom V Fold is equipped with a total of five cameras: 50 MP main camera with 1/1.3” sensor and f/1.9 lens aperture; telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom; wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor; and 32 MP front cameras (external part) and 16 MP (internal part). - Advertisement - The photographs are processed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus, a high-performance platform that debuts the name of the Taiwanese woman on a foldable cell phone with larger dimensions. OPPO, on the other hand, was responsible for introducing a branded chip for the first time in a foldable with the release of the Find N2 Flip. The chipset works together with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and options of 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage with UFS 3.1 standard.

battery and software

- Advertisement - To power this powerful set, the cell phone is equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging with a power of 45 watts — the charger is included in the box. TECNO guarantees that the Phantom V Fold charges from 0% to 40% in just 15 minutes; a full recharge is given in about 55 minutes. The mobile runs Android 13 under the HiOS user interface. For now, the manufacturer has not detailed all the exclusive features for its foldable cell phone, but the multitasking functions are present to try to compete with the tools offered by the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

price and availability

TECNO Phantom V Fold will be launched initially in India in Q2 2023. There are only two color options: black or white. Check the advertised prices: 12GB + 256GB: ₹89,999 (about R$5,699)

12GB + 512GB: ₹99,999 (about R$6,329) What do you think of TECNO's first foldable cell phone? Comment below!

Technical specifications

7.85 inch LTPO AMOLED main display with 2K resolution Hole-hole display with variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED secondary screen with Full HD+ resolution Hole-hole display with variable refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP external front camera

16 MP internal front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 50 MP sensor and 2x zoom

5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB-C connection

5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging

Android 13 with HiOS

