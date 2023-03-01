MWC 2023: Qualcomm will offer Wi-Fi 7 on all Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones

During MWC 2023, taking place this week in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Qualcomm announced news related to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity – the latest and most advanced wireless internet standard. According to the company, almost all devices presented or under development with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver Wi-Fi 7 technology, thanks to the presence of FastConnect 7800.

The portfolio of compatible smartphones – equipped with Qualcomm hardware – has brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, Honor, Motorola, iQOO, Red Magic and Nubia. More specifically with FastConnect 7800, the list contains models like iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro, Motorola X40, OnePlus 11, Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. - Advertisement - Among the routers, the highlights are the ADB equipment Cheetah XGS-PON, Arris SURFboard G54, TP-Link Deco BE95, TP-Link Omada Enterprise EAP780 and Xiaomi 10 Gigabit. In addition to them, the company also promises more than 175 products from different categories, which will come equipped with the seventh generation of wireless network.