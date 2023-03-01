5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsMWC 2023: Qualcomm will offer Wi-Fi 7 on all Snapdragon 8 Gen...

MWC 2023: Qualcomm will offer Wi-Fi 7 on all Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
MWC 2023: Qualcomm will offer Wi-Fi 7 on all Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones
1677658768 mwc 2023 qualcomm will offer wi fi 7 on all snapdragon.jpeg
- Advertisement -

During MWC 2023, taking place this week in Barcelona, ​​Spain, Qualcomm announced news related to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity – the latest and most advanced wireless internet standard.

According to the company, almost all devices presented or under development with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver Wi-Fi 7 technology, thanks to the presence of FastConnect 7800.

The portfolio of compatible smartphones – equipped with Qualcomm hardware – has brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, vivo, Honor, Motorola, iQOO, Red Magic and Nubia. More specifically with FastConnect 7800, the list contains models like iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro, Motorola X40, OnePlus 11, Red Magic 8 Pro, Red Magic 8 Pro Plus, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

- Advertisement -

Among the routers, the highlights are the ADB equipment Cheetah XGS-PON, Arris SURFboard G54, TP-Link Deco BE95, TP-Link Omada Enterprise EAP780 and Xiaomi 10 Gigabit. In addition to them, the company also promises more than 175 products from different categories, which will come equipped with the seventh generation of wireless network.

The iPhone 14 will not arrive for Christmas in American homes. could happen to the rest
  • TAGS

Image: Disclosure / Qualcomm

Number 1 in the industry

Qualcomm reinforced its strong presence in the wireless connectivity segment. It is currently #1 among semiconductor companies in Wi-Fi, with over 6.5 billion Wi-Fi chips shipped since 2015.

The company also highlights its role in the transition to Wi-Fi 6 and 6E standards. In all, there have been more than 1,600 devices launched or under development so far. More than 900 had FastConnect family components already with sixth-generation technologies. Others, more than 650, went to domestic appliances – Networking Pro It is Immersive Home.

So, what is your assessment of Qualcomm’s presence in Wi-Fi 7? Comment with us!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

The inevitable — and imminent — Trump-DeSantis war

Comment on this storyCommentThus far, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has handled former president...
Latest news

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ in restaurant by ‘insane’ woman: ‘Completely out of control’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Monday night that she was "attacked" by an...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.