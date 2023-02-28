MWC 2023: Qualcomm teams up with carriers to leverage Snapdragon Spaces

Announced last year, the Snapdragon Spaces platform, aimed at application and game developers who want to bet on augmented reality, is taking a new step from a new partnership with Qualcomm.
This Monday (23), the company announced that it is working with seven major global operators —among them Telefónica, Vodafone and T-Mobile— to leverage the initiative to bet on new devices of the genre, as well as experiences and initiatives from developers. with Snapdragon Spaces.
Carriers are setting compatibility requirements that will give customers more options for connecting smartphones and wireless eyewear, using these technologies in their networks and launching regional programs for developers.
The initiative comes at a time when big brands are making more bets on the sector – Xiaomi unveiled its new Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition equipped with the Snapdragon XR2 platform; OPPO has confirmed a new mixed reality device with the OnePlus 11 5G, the first device with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and ready to take advantage of Snapdragon Spaces.
In addition, according to Qualcomm’s press release, analysis company CCS Insight presented a study ‘The Operator Opportunity: VR, AR and the Metaverse’, with reflections on this universe.
Snapdragon Spaces was introduced in November 2021 and promises to be an open, horizontal and cross-device ecosystem. This means that it allows the integration of different devices based on the information of those who work with AR. By downloading the tool, you can access fundamental tools to create 3D applications that connect with AR glasses and add augmented reality elements to 2D Android experiences, for example.
In addition, it is also possible to purchase a hardware development kit aimed at AR experiences on commercial hardware. Qualcomm intends to continue investing in extended reality (RX) as a major push into the metaverse.