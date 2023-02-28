MWC 2023: Qualcomm teams up with carriers to leverage Snapdragon Spaces

Announced last year, the Snapdragon Spaces platform, aimed at application and game developers who want to bet on augmented reality, is taking a new step from a new partnership with Qualcomm.

This Monday (23), the company announced that it is working with seven major global operators —among them Telefónica, Vodafone and T-Mobile— to leverage the initiative to bet on new devices of the genre, as well as experiences and initiatives from developers. with Snapdragon Spaces.

Carriers are setting compatibility requirements that will give customers more options for connecting smartphones and wireless eyewear, using these technologies in their networks and launching regional programs for developers.