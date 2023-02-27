MWC 2023: Qualcomm partners with Motorola, Xiaomi and others for satellite connection

The solution offers truly global pole-to-pole coverage and can support two-way traffic with emergency messaging, SMS and other applications. The technology can also be used for a variety of purposes: rural, offshore communication or recreation in remote locations.

The novelty should take advantage of the Snapdragon Satellite platform on these devices, since Qualcomm’s solution is the first that has the ability to work with bidirectional messages.

In an official statement released during MWC 2023, Qualcomm announced a partnership with Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi to provide a solution that allows the satellite communication on smartphones .

According to Qualcomm, the Iridium satellite constellation, which is in low Earth orbit, will support its communication solution. Francesco Grilli, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm, said:

Our long-standing relationships with Honor, Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi are rooted in innovation and delivering exceptional connectivity experiences to consumers. By incorporating Snapdragon Satellite into next generation devices, our partners will be able to offer satellite messaging capabilities thanks to a mature and commercially available global constellation, which can allow subscribers around the world to communicate outdoors with emergency service providers , as well as family and friends.

Snapdragon Satellite will be available on all 5G RF-modems and will later also arrive on the Snapdragon mobile platform (from 8 to 4 layers). However, manufacturers have not yet announced which smartphones will support the novelty.

In any case, Qualcomm points out that its satellite connection technology should also reach other segments, such as autonomous or electric cars, the IoT ecosystem and more.