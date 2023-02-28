5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs

MWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
MWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs
1677551870 mwc 2023 qualcomm announces 5g snapdragon x75 x72 and x35.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Qualcomm announced this Monday (23) during MWC 2023 the Snapdragon X75, X72 and X35 5G M.2 and LGA reference designs, which continue the previously announced material.

These products start from cutting-edge technologies of modems of the same nomenclature to offer manufacturers a turnkey solutioncertified to work with 5G networks from all major operators, enabling the development of next-generation 5G devices and bringing consumers a broad spectrum of 5G-enabled devices.


These reference designs integrate modem, transceivers and RF front end into a single, compact board, allowing manufacturers to easily add new systems.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G support sub-6 and mmWave bandswhile the X35 5G offers 5G NR-Light (3GPP Release 17 RedCap).


“The introduction of the M.2 and LGA reference designs further demonstrates our dedication to equipping the ecosystem with our highest performing Modem-RF solutions in the most timely and cost-optimized way to bring 5G beyond the smartphone to the mainstream. next generation of smart connected devices,” said Gautam Sheoran, vice president of product management at Qualcomm in a press release.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100: Two new affordable-priced smartphones

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.