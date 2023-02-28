MWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs

Qualcomm announced this Monday (23) during MWC 2023 the Snapdragon X75, X72 and X35 5G M.2 and LGA reference designs, which continue the previously announced material.

These products start from cutting-edge technologies of modems of the same nomenclature to offer manufacturers a turnkey solutioncertified to work with 5G networks from all major operators, enabling the development of next-generation 5G devices and bringing consumers a broad spectrum of 5G-enabled devices.