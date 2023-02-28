MWC 2023: Qualcomm Announces 5G Snapdragon X75, X72, and X35 Reference Designs

Qualcomm announced this Monday (23) during MWC 2023 the Snapdragon X75, X72 and X35 5G M.2 and LGA reference designs, which continue the previously announced material.
These products start from cutting-edge technologies of modems of the same nomenclature to offer manufacturers a turnkey solutioncertified to work with 5G networks from all major operators, enabling the development of next-generation 5G devices and bringing consumers a broad spectrum of 5G-enabled devices.
These reference designs integrate modem, transceivers and RF front end into a single, compact board, allowing manufacturers to easily add new systems.
Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G support sub-6 and mmWave bandswhile the X35 5G offers 5G NR-Light (3GPP Release 17 RedCap).
“The introduction of the M.2 and LGA reference designs further demonstrates our dedication to equipping the ecosystem with our highest performing Modem-RF solutions in the most timely and cost-optimized way to bring 5G beyond the smartphone to the mainstream. next generation of smart connected devices,” said Gautam Sheoran, vice president of product management at Qualcomm in a press release.