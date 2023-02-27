MWC 2023: OnePlus introduces liquid cooling accessory for mobile phones

One of the novelties presented by OnePlus at MWC was a solution to improve the cooling of cell phones. It’s about the 45W Liquid Coolerwhich can be fitted to the device to prevent it from suffering a loss of performance during the most intense day-to-day use. This can be very useful for high-end smartphones, which are more powerful but can have overheating problems in games or heavy applications. With this, the processor of the devices reduces its power so that the heat is cooled in use.

The item in question consists of two parts, with one being attached to the cell phone. It is connected to the second part via a cable. The temperature is reduced by means of a liquid cooling system that, according to the brand, manages to leave the cell phone up to 20°C cooler. - Advertisement - MWC is still happening and there are several new features in addition to this, such as Xiaomi’s new Buds 4 Pro, which had the global launch made by the company at the event. Likewise, TECNO took advantage of the occasion to exhibit a technology that could make the smartphone change color via software.



