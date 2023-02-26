MWC 2023: Motorola unveils smartphone concept with scrollable screen

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), considered by many to be the largest mobile technology event in the world, starts this Monday (27th) and runs until Thursday (2nd), in Barcelona, ​​Spain, but the press had early access to show the news. at the stand Motorolawhat caught the attention of many was a smartphone concept with a scrollable screen. The prototype had already been presented by the company previously in a videobut is now available for MWC 2023 visitors to check out.





As reported by the Android Authority website, which checked the device closely, the cell phone is very compact and can be used in its size and shape. originals. However, when the user needs more space on the screen, the scrollable display comes into play. - Advertisement - The user sees the screen “grow”, when opening the keyboard to type, starting to play a video and many other activities with the device, then the display “hides” after not detecting the need for a larger size for the visualization.

The Motorola Rizr Rollable (name yet unofficial) has a 5-inch POLED screen and 15:9 aspect ratio when in its compact state. In about three seconds, the display stretches to a size of 6.5 inches and 22:9. The Android system’s interface adjusts automatically, apps stretch vertically, while icons are realigned on the home screen for faster access, plus special wallpapers that adapt automatically.



