MWC 2023: MediaTek will demonstrate satellite connection module to compete with Qualcomm and Apple

MediaTek confirmed this Friday (24) that it will present its own satellite connectivity system for cell phones during MWC 2023, scheduled to take place from February 27. Communication technology will be a response to the debut of several similar products from Apple, Huawei, Samsung and Qualcomm. It is a platform that will use the 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network standard, therefore, it will be a much more comprehensive solution than the satellite connectivity provided by rivals, since the module — called “MT6825” — will be able to work with any network that supports this protocol.

The iPhone 14, for example, only allows you to contact emergency services in cases where the cellular network is out of range. To do this, the cell phone uses low orbit satellites (LEO) to send limited messages with distress calls and location data to paramedics, the police department, among others. MediaTek will allow users to send and receive messages from anyone with two-way technology over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). The solution will be compatible with 3GPP's R17 NTN open protocol, and in addition to LEO satellites, the chip will be capable of communicating with satellites orbiting at distances of over 37,000 kilometers.

Designed in partnership with Bullitt, the MT6825 is completely autonomous and can be implemented in cell phones without the need to change the existing processor and radio frequency settings. Despite its incredible capabilities, the chip will have simple system requirements and will be very energy efficient, according to the Taiwanese company. MediaTek reiterated that the Motorola Defy 2 will be one of the first cell phones in the world equipped with the satellite communication capabilities of the MT6825. This model was announced at CES 2023 and, according to the manufacturer, will be available in the 1st quarter of 2023. The CAT S75, with Dimensity 930, will also benefit from the technology.