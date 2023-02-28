MWC 2023: Lenovo announces new notebooks and all-in-ones from the IdeaPad and ThinkPad lines

MWC 2023 is counting on several announcements and Lenovo chose the event to announce its notebooks from the ThinkPad and IdeaPad lines, as well as all-in-one desktops to make the lives of professionals even more productive.
Starting with the most powerful (and most expensive) models we have the new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2. Both are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with integrated Radeon 700M GPUs.
Both models can be configured with up to 2 TB of SSD storage in dual slots and 64 GB of RAM in Dual Channel.
The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 design has an optional natural flax fiber finish attached to the 75% recycled aluminum lid. Other specifications include WiFi 6E, Full HD webcam, microphones with Dolby Voice and TrackPoint Quick Menu.
Notebooks in the ThinkPad X Gen. 4 arrive in two models: the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga and stand out for being 2-in-1 laptops with high-quality OLED screens with thin bezels and 2.8K resolution, as well as speakers certified for Dolby Atmos.
Both will be equipped with 13th generation Intel processors with vPro technology, Iris Xe GPUs or AMD Ryzen 7000 chips with Radeon GPUs.
Notebooks in the ThinkPad T Gen. 4 are being renewed with 3 models: T14, T14s and T16. All can have 5MP infrared webcam for facial authentication via Windows Hello, as well as 2.8K resolution OLED screens.
All still maintain different usage options with traditional opening, 180º and even tent mode with touch screen to use the notebook as a tablet.
The ThinkPad L Gen. 4 arrives in 2023 with 4 notebook models: L13, L13 Yoga, L14 and L15, the first two of which can be equipped with new screens that reduce blue light emission and energy consumption.
Additionally, all models can be equipped with dual SSDs to ensure up to 2TB of high-speed storage. Unfortunately Lenovo has not yet revealed which processors these models will be.
New to this lineup is the new ThinkPad E16 with a 16-inch screen, thin edges and 16:10 aspect ratio. It even has a wider 115mm touchpad for increased productivity.
The 14-inch model is also getting a new generation, both are equipped with Ryzen 7000 or 13th generation Intel chips with up to 40GB of RAM, two SSD slots supporting 2TB and 47 and 57 Wh batteries.
Lenovo also introduced the new Tiny-in-One monitor with 22-inch and 24-inch versions at MWC 2023 as a modular all-in-one. This means that a ThinkStation or ThinkStation Mini mini-PC can be connected to the integrated monitor without the use of cables!
The new generation is also receiving a new Full HD webcam, multimedia set with two front speakers, touchscreen with stylus pen support, HDMI connection, DisplayPort, front buttons for VoIP and volume control, signal light that indicates when a conference is active and stand more ergonomic.
The only Chromebook presented today is based on the MediaTek Kompanio 500 Series chip with ARM design. The screen is a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD with 100% sRGB gamut coverage and touch sensitive.
The estimated autonomy for the IdeaPad Slim 3 is 13.5 hours and it weighs 1.3 kg. In the multimedia sector we find a Full HD webcam, front speakers optimized with Waves MaxxAudio and a USB-C port.
The last product presented today by Lenovo is the IdeaPad Duet 3i, which can be used both as a notebook and a tablet with Windows 11.
Its screen is 11 inches with 2K resolution and 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage with 400 nits brightness.
The front camera is 5 megapixels and the rear is 8 MP. A Lenovo stylus pen is optional in the kit. The IdeaPad Duet 3i’s autonomy is 8.5 hours with fast charging that provides two hours of use with just 15 minutes of plugging.
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z Gen. two: from July and August 2023 for 1,649 euros (Z13) and 1959 (Z16) or around BRL 9,072 and BRL 10,777 respectively.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X Gen. 4: from July for 1,190 euros (X13 Yoga) and 1,290 euros (X13) or about R$6,560 and R$7,100 respectively.
- Lenovo ThinkPad T Gen. 4: from July for 1,345, 1,590 and 1,390 euros or around R$7,400, R$8,760 and R$7,656 for the T14, T14s and T16 models, respectively.
- Lenovo ThinkPad L Gen. 4:
- ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga: from April for 839 and 980 euros (R$ 4,625 and R$ 5,401).
- ThinkPad L14 and L15: starting in May for 775 and 755 euros (R$ 4,269 and R$ 4,159).
- Lenovo ThinkPad E Gen. 5: from June for 770 and 780 euros (R$ 4,245 and R$ 4,303)
- Lenovo ThinkCentre TIO Gen. 5: from August for 299 and 399 euros (R$1,648 and R$2,200) for the 22 and 24″ models, respectively.
- Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: from May for 349 euros (R$ 1,923).
- Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: from May for 449 euros (R$ 2,476).