MWC 2023: Honor has better products than Huawei, says CEO

MWC 2023: Honor has better products than Huawei, says CEO

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
MWC 2023: Honor has better products than Huawei, says CEO
1677666627 mwc 2023 honor has better products than huawei says ceo.jpeg
Speaking to the press after launching the Honor Magic 5 Pro, the company’s CEO, Zhao Ming, gave a nudge to his former Huawei partnership. According to the executive, Honor was born to compete with Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and other giants.

In addition, the executive pointed out that, as much as it has arisen from the dismemberment of Huawei, the Honor already makes better products than its former controller. That’s because Honor focuses on consumer electronics, something that is different from Huawei.

Huawei has a very large system, including production of equipment for industry, management and networks. Honor is only focusing on products and we are going to do this in the best possible quality.

Image/Playback: Honor Magic 5 Pro. The smartphone was officially presented during the MWC 2023 fair.

In his conversation with the press, Zhao Ming also highlighted that Honor is evolving quickly and that this is evident in the latest market research. Therefore, the company must continue expanding its product catalog and working on the MagicOS system.

YouTube Premium: tricks to take advantage of the payment platform

Finally, the executive also made it clear that Honor has a new software policy and that this seeks to attract those consumers who care about a lasting ecosystem.

It should be remembered that Honor also used MWC 2023 to announce a silicon-carbon battery with a greater capacity than lithium options. Furthermore, the Magic 5 Pro impressed by reaching the DxOMark leadership with its cameras.

Does Honor have the capacity to surpass Huawei’s success in the global market? Tell us your opinion and expectation here in the comments field.

