MWC 2023: Google launches new features for Android and Wear OS interface

Google has released new features to enhance the interface of Android and Wear OS devices. The idea is to increase productivity and accessibility (and even a little fun) in the systems. The first refers to Google Keep and will allow the user to put a note on device home page and this will play on a paired smartwatch as well. Still in the list app, two new shortcuts will be available for Wear OS to create new notes and schedule reminders via voice command. You can annotate PDFs on Google Drive, choose different colors for each note and use the highlighter tool, for example.

- Advertisement - Another novelty is the noise cancellation in Google Meet during calls on an Android device, reducing the alarming sounds that surround the caller. Also, Fast Pair will soon be able to connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just one tap. And if you’ve already set up headphones with your Android phone, your Chromebook will automatically connect to them too. The largest amphibian aircraft in the world There’s also a fun option for families and kids: the new combinations available in Emoji Kitchen to use with GBoard. Some examples given by Google are combining a basketball with a heart and stamping the human organ with its passion for the sport.

For Wallet users, new tap-to-pay animations will arrive next week to confirm transactions, like perky penguins. - Advertisement - Another form of customization will be released and it will be easier to define the size of the content in Chrome, which includes text, images, video and interactive controls. They are up to 300% zoom, preserving the page layout. And users can set their preferred content size as the default, so they don’t have to change it every time they open Chrome. For now this is only available in Chrome Beta Settings > Accessibilitybut it will be officially released in March.

Lastly, Wear OS 3+ will introduce two new sound and display modes to improve the watch’s accessibility. Mono audio can help limit disorientation caused by split audio, while color correction and grayscale modes give you more options for displaying the clock. - Advertisement - Which of the news interested you the most? Leave your comment below!



