MWC 2023: AMD to showcase advances in 5G connectivity at event

After AMD bought Xilinx, the main supplier of programmable logic devices in the world, in a transaction that was completed last year, the American company got space and expertise to advance in the development of its 5G connectivity ecosystem. And at least a piece of these brand advancements will be unveiled during MWC 2023, the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off in Barcelona next week.

One of the main fairs of the telecommunications sector in the world, the congress will be an occasion for AMD to show the new products of the Zynq UltraScale+ family of MPSoCs.