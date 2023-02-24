MWC 2023: AMD to showcase advances in 5G connectivity at event

After AMD bought Xilinx, the main supplier of programmable logic devices in the world, in a transaction that was completed last year, the American company got space and expertise to advance in the development of its 5G connectivity ecosystem. And at least a piece of these brand advancements will be unveiled during MWC 2023, the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off in Barcelona next week.
One of the main fairs of the telecommunications sector in the world, the congress will be an occasion for AMD to show the new products of the Zynq UltraScale+ family of MPSoCs.
In particular, the brand will show the Zynq UltraScale+ ZU63DR and Zynq UltraScale+ ZU64DR, capable of expanding the deployment of 4G and 5G radio systems for occasions when spectrum is needed with reduced cost and consumption.
The Zynq UltraScale+ ZU63DR is tailored for dual-band O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) applications and 4 Transmit 4 Receive (4T4R) deployments. The Zynq UltraScale+ ZU63DR targets 8-transmit, 8-receive (8T8R) applications.
With this, AMD intends to increase its presence in radio units — the last end of the mobile data transmission chain for different types of connected devices, along with what is already offered at the Edge Cloud and Core level. With the Telco Solutions lab in Santa Clara, California, AMD provides its partners with an infrastructure through which they can perform functional and traffic simulation tests on different infrastructures.