must try top 20 artificial intelligence tools 2023

TensorFlow

TensorFlow is an open-source software library for dataflow and differentiable programming across a range of tasks. Developed by Google, it is one of the most popular machine learning frameworks available, and is widely used for building and training neural networks.

PyTorch

PyTorch is another open-source machine learning library that is primarily used for building and training neural networks. It is known for its dynamic computation graph, which allows for greater flexibility in model building.

Keras

Keras is a high-level neural networks API written in Python, which can run on top of TensorFlow, CNTK, or Theano. It provides an easy-to-use interface for building and training neural networks, and is ideal for beginners to deep learning.

Scikit-learn

Scikit-learn is a free software machine learning library for Python, which includes classification, regression, and clustering algorithms. It is widely used for data analysis and data mining tasks, and is known for its ease of use and scalability.

H2O.ai

H2O.ai is an open-source platform for building and deploying AI models, including tools for data preparation, model training, and deployment. It is known for its ease of use and scalability, and is widely used by data scientists and machine learning engineers.

Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit

The Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit is a deep learning framework developed by Microsoft that allows developers to build custom machine learning models. It provides support for a range of deep learning models, including convolutional neural networks, recurrent neural networks, and reinforcement learning models.

IBM Watson Studio

IBM Watson Studio is a cloud-based platform for building, training, and deploying machine learning models. It includes a range of AI tools, including automated machine learning, data visualization, and model deployment.

Amazon SageMaker

Amazon SageMaker is a fully-managed platform that enables developers to build, train, and deploy machine learning models at scale. It includes a range of AI tools, including automated machine learning, data labeling, and model deployment.

Google Cloud AI Platform

The Google Cloud AI Platform is a cloud-based platform that provides a range of AI tools for building and deploying machine learning models. It includes a range of AI tools, including automated machine learning, data labeling, and model deployment.

RapidMiner

RapidMiner is an open-source platform for data science and machine learning that includes tools for data preparation, modeling, and deployment. It is known for its ease of use and scalability, and is widely used by data scientists and machine learning engineers.

DataRobot

DataRobot is an automated machine learning platform that helps users build and deploy models quickly. It provides support for a range of machine learning models, including deep learning models, and includes a range of AI tools for data preparation and model deployment.

AutoML

AutoML is a suite of automated machine learning tools that allows developers to build and deploy models without extensive knowledge of machine learning. It includes a range of AI tools, including automated data cleaning, feature engineering, and model selection.

BigDL

BigDL is an open-source deep learning framework that allows developers to build and run deep learning models on Apache Spark. It is known for its speed and scalability, and is widely used for large-scale machine learning tasks.

MLflow

MLflow is an open-source platform for managing the end-to-end machine learning lifecycle, from data preparation to model deployment. It includes a range of AI tools, including automated model tracking, model versioning, and model deployment.

OpenCV

OpenCV is an open-source computer vision library that includes tools for image processing, object detection, and face recognition. It is widely used for computer vision tasks and is known for its speed and accuracy.

Pandas

Pandas is a Python library used for data manipulation and analysis. It provides data structures for efficiently storing and manipulating large datasets, and includes tools for data cleaning, merging, and filtering.

NLTK

The Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK) is a Python library used for natural language processing (NLP). It includes tools for text classification, tokenization, stemming, and sentiment analysis.

Gensim

Gensim is a Python library used for topic modeling and natural language processing. It includes tools for document indexing, similarity retrieval, and word embeddings.

Tableau

Tableau is a data visualization tool used for creating interactive and dynamic dashboards. It includes a range of visualization tools and allows users to connect to various data sources.

IBM Watson

IBM Watson is a suite of AI tools that includes natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine learning. It is widely used in industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail for its ability to analyze large amounts of data and provide insights.

In summary, these AI tools are essential for data scientists and machine learning engineers looking to build and deploy high-performing AI models. They provide a range of functionalities, from data preparation and modeling to deployment and visualization. Whether you’re working on computer vision, natural language processing, or data analysis, these tools are a great place to start.