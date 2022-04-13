Musk’s volatility exposes poor Twitter governance

The history of Twitter is as rich in plot twists as a soap opera, but the short-lived episode of Elon Musk joining the council and his subsequent decision not to join has once again shown its unreliable governance. On Saturday, Musk resigned just days after agreeing.

Musk announced that he had bought 9% of Twitter on the 9th and agreed to serve on the board that same day. He promised not to have more than 14.9%. The three-paragraph agreement reflects the speed with which it was drafted. A similar 2020 agreement between Twitter and the Elliott activist fund ran to 14 pages.

It’s a mystery how Musk will now relate to Twitter. He could try to gain control, remain the biggest shareholder and persistent critic, or lose interest and walk away. A new SEC filing says he can express his views on the firm online. That would have been more difficult if he was obligated to fulfill the responsibilities of being a counselor. The board’s poor decision-making is clearer. Musk has had his share of run-ins with regulators. In 2018 he entered into a settlement with the SEC that required Tesla’s lawyers to approve his tweets about the firm after he tweeted that he was considering delisting it. The recent statement about his involvement on Twitter was submitted late.

His activity on the networks should have been another red flag. Before being invited to the council, Musk had publicly questioned whether Twitter was committed to free speech and wondered if he should create an alternative service. After being appointed, he publicly questioned whether the network was dying because featured accounts post little and asked if his headquarters should become a homeless shelter.

Perhaps the council hoped to neutralize Musk by bringing him onto the council, and he rebelled. But he has built his career, his wealth and his personality around breaking the rules. Making him a counselor should have required more careful deliberation. Haste demonstrates poor governance.