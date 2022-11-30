Musk’s fight with Apple could be his Twitter legacy

- Advertisement -

Elon Musk doesn’t just want to force changes on Twitter. The new owner of the social network is now targeting Apple, the smartphone giant that he has promised to eclipse in market value with Tesla. Musk is not the first to complain that Apple acts as a gatekeeper to the companies that distribute apps through its platforms. But his megaphone on social media makes him a powerful enemy. Putting pressure on Apple’s business model could be the most lasting result of its $44 billion venture.

A flurry of tweets from Musk on Monday addressed two specific concerns. First, he criticized Apple’s tax of up to 30% on transactions through its App Store. Musk will have to boost Twitter’s profitability to meet his crushing buyout debt, and high-margin subscriptions are a promising avenue. Losing a portion of every $8 a user pays to become a Twitter Blue subscriber makes it more difficult.

Companies like Netflix or Spotify have confronted the Californian iPhone giant over this issue, which has led to heated negotiations and special agreements. Governments have also taken action on the matter: South Korea legislated that Apple should allow alternative payment processing options. Apple’s alternative in the country still charges a rate of 26%.

Second, Musk attacked Apple’s policy of asking developers to moderate the content of apps sold through its App Store. The company led by Tim Cook prohibits alternatives to its own store on the iPhone, which is its way of mediating access for its users. Whatever the pretext for the current complaints, such a restriction could curb Musk’s own opposition to moderation and, also, his ambition to turn Twitter into a platform-like superapp potentially usurping the Apple store. The video game developer Epic Games sued it in part for this same matter, a fight that the apple firm won.

Cook could respond to all this in two ways. He could cut Musk a favor deal, finding a way to include Twitter in an exempt category that allows him to escape the usual 30% commission. Or he could ignore the billionaire, which might encourage Musk to go all out. That’s the riskier path, given that Musk owns America’s biggest grandstand, which is freely used as a platform by politicians of all stripes. Musk has already wondered if Apple could be “hatred of free speech.”

It’s one thing for Apple to have to deal with lawmakers in peripheral markets like South Korea and the Netherlands, where Cook has allowed some limited changes to the App Store. But if Musk turns up the heat on his business model in what remains the most important market for the iPhone, it could bring about major changes in the world of technology, whether he succeeds with Twitter or not.

The authors are columnists for Reuters Breakingviews. Opinions are yours. The translation, by Carlos Gómez Abajo, is the responsibility of Five days