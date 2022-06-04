Musk will allow telecommuting at Tesla if its workers do 40 hours a week in the offices first

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has sent a letter – which is circulating on social networks this Wednesday – to the employees of the car brand in which he requires them to return to face-to-face work or leave the company.

At the moment, neither the company nor Musk himself have confirmed the existence of the letter, but when asked a question in this regard via Twitter, Musk seemed to validate it by responding in this way to a user who asked him about the message received by those who believe it is “old-fashioned” working in person: “They should pretend they work somewhere else,” he said.

The letter circulating today and bearing the signature of “Elon” reads: “Anyone who wants to work remotely must be in the office a minimum (and I mean ‘minimum’) of 40 hours per week or leave Tesla. This is less than what we ask of the factory workers,” says the email dated May 31.

In that email, it is also noted that exceptional circumstances would be considered and reviewed directly by Musk.

“Furthermore, the ‘office’ must be a Tesla main office, not a remote branch office unrelated to job functions,” the leaked email read.

It is not the first time that the employer has shown himself against teleworking.

Last month, Musk tweeted: “All the stay-at-home messages related to Covid have misled people into thinking hard work isn’t really necessary.”

Tesla had, at the end of 2020, a workforce of just over 70,000 workers on US soil.

