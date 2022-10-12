Musk, Twitter and the return of power to the user

- Advertisement -

And once again, Elon Musk has surprised everyone. The American millionaire born in Pretoria, South Africa, has written a new chapter in the Twitter saga with a surprising plot twist: he is now backing down and willing to go ahead with his initial $44 billion purchase of the social media company. . This change of course may be a reflection of the seemingly long odds of overturning the controversial deal in court.

The news is a relief for the long-suffering shareholders of Twitter, a company forced to find its place again given the speed at which the preferences of social network users change. Musk’s capitulation has boosted the company’s stock, which soared on the latest takeover prospect but remains well below its April offering price of $54.20. The visionary entrepreneur has been active on Twitter since 2009 and has around 108 million followers.

The latest chapter in this checkered history has profound implications directly for the universe of companies controlled by Musk, but also for the definition of the in1d1d`1ddternet in the future and for the idea of ​​devolution of power to the user. In short, the aspiration to once again place the individual at the center of everything. This is a notion that connects directly with the concept of decentralization and the distributed network.

- Advertisement -

Starting with the consequences on the actions of the companies involved in this story under the influence of Musk, we observe disparate behaviors that are due to different reasons. While the shares of the blue bird took flight upwards after hearing the news, in Tesla things look very different.

While waiting for the results of Q3, which will be known on October 19, knowing that Tesla has produced 365,000 vehicles and that 343,000 have been delivered, the data is below expectations. While this was happening amid falling stock prices, the news of the progress in the Twitter operation generated a new wave of selling in Tesla shares due to several reasons. First, questions are being raised about Musk’s ability to lead projects like Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter all at the same time. Second, Musk sold a package of company shares to cover the purchase of Twitter and, if the operation goes ahead, that amount will not be used to buy back Tesla shares, as Musk himself stated at the time. . The market fears that the richest man in the world will not only have to further reduce his stake in Tesla in order to finance the acquisition of his latest dream, but also stop paying attention to the electric vehicle company, just at a time of particularly challenging market.

Regarding the concept of what the internet of the future will be like, Musk’s movement supposes to a certain extent a retrospective look towards that primordial moment, more than 30 years ago, when the network constituted the New digital World, a vast continent to explore. It was then that web1 was defined as a network of networks. Musk now seeks to develop, in his words, a public platform that is credible, inclusive and relevant to the world. A narrative that fits with the great social movements that have taken place in recent years, such as the increasing entry of retail investors into the markets, where they demand that their voice be heard and taken into account.

So, is there a relationship, even on a philosophical level, between buying Twitter and web3? Posted to ramble on the consequences of a change of ownership on Twitter, one might think that Musk, furious at suffering censorship in his own flesh on several occasions, wants to make the network great again by returning freedom of expression. And it is precisely there where the ideals converge, despite having a very different origin, with the revolution that web3 wants to achieve through a user who owns their content and digital properties in a decentralized environment.

- Advertisement -

Twitter continues to be one of the preferred social networks for crypto users, with quality content and specialized communities capable of generating value. Although all that glitters is not gold, an analysis of certain accounts immersed in the matter leads us to be able to affirm that some of them are capable of generating valid information in real time, promoting the training of followers, generating critical currents with their corresponding debates and even provide content adapted to different knowledge profiles. Doing it in an environment with less advertising attack than that observed on other platforms, such as Facebook, is not a minor issue.

Buying Twitter may give Musk more power as a way to amplify his narratives and influence. Web3, in its original conception, also aims to amplify the influence and power of its users, putting them back at the center. But with great power comes great responsibility; therein lies the challenge.

Xavier Molina is Senior Markets Analyst for eToro