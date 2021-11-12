Musk should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla after the result of a poll he took on Twitter

Elon Musk proposed on Twitter on Saturday to sell 10% of his Tesla shares, and surveyed people on the social network to see if they supported him. After 3.5 million people have voted, the majority has said yes (57.9% of the votes). Musk said he would abide by the poll results, “come out as it turns out.”

The number of shares at stake is valued at about $ 21 billion, based on his holdings of 170.5 million Tesla shares. The stock has soared 74% this year to hit a record Thursday.

The number of shares Musk might be willing to sell equates to 80% of Tesla’s average daily trading volume over the past three months.

Musk, the richest person in the world, and known for his disingenuous tweets, cited the recent debate about the wealthy hoarding unrealized earnings to avoid paying taxes.

“You have to bear in mind that I do not receive a cash salary or a bonus from anywhere. I only have shares, so the only way I have to pay taxes personally is to sell shares, “he explained. “There is a lot of talk lately that unrealized gains are a way to evade taxes.” Musk has criticized a proposal that would affect 700 billionaires and that would impose long-term capital gains taxes on marketable assets, whether they have been sold or not.

The number of Tesla shares Musk could sell would be even higher if his options are included.

In September, Musk said he pays a 53% effective tax rate on the stock options he executes. He added that he expects that rate to increase next year: “A huge amount will be paid in the next three months due to expiring options.”

Saturday’s tweet marks the second time in a week that Musk has talked about selling Tesla stock.

A week ago, he challenged a United Nations representative who claimed that a small percentage of the billionaire’s wealth could help solve world hunger. He wrote that he would sell Tesla stock if the World Food Program could explain the accounts.