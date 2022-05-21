Musk now charges against the S&P 500: “It has lost its integrity”

Elon Musk returns to the fray on Twitter. This time his villain is the S&P 500 stock index. “It has lost its integrity,” he wrote Wednesday on the social network after his electric car company Tesla was excluded from the list of S&P 500 corporations that meet environmental criteria, social and governance (ESG).

“While [la petrolera] Exxon is listed in the top ten in the world for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, Tesla does not qualify for listing![Lo del] ESG is a scam. They are taking advantage of impostors who claim to fight for social justice.”

From the company S&P Dow Jones Indices they explained to the Bloomberg news agency that during the last year Tesla had maintained a “relatively stable” score in the ESG criteria, and that the loss of positions was due to the arrival of new members with better valuation .

In a corporate blog, the head of ESG indices at S&P Dow Jones, Margaret Dorn, referred to two complaints of racial discrimination within Tesla and poor working conditions at its Fremont factory. She also took issue with the company for the way it has handled an investigation into its autopilot system, linked to multiple accidents.

Musk’s tantrum on Twitter included the publication of a meme with the sequence of a movie whose dialogues had been modified. “What is the ESG score?” asks one of the characters. “It’s what determines how well your business fits into the leftist agenda,” they reply.

Other companies that lost their place in the index were Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway; Meta, owner of Facebook and WhatsApp; and Johnson & Johnson. Among the newcomers to the list is Twitter, the social network for which Musk has submitted an offer of 44,000 million dollars.