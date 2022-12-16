Musk continues to empty Tesla to fill the Twitter hole: sell another 3.6 billion

Save Twitter or Tesla, the little blue bird or the pioneering brand of electric cars. That is the dilemma in which the now second richest man in the world is currently (he stopped being the richest this week), Elon Muskwho seems determined to avoid at all costs that his acquisition of Twitter becomes an absolute fiasco.

To do this, the outlandish tycoon is charging Tesla, a company from which he has just sold another 22 million titles worth 3,600 million dollars (about 3,390.5 million euros). Since the end of last year, Musk has already sold about 40,000 million dollars of the manufacturer of electric vehicles, which bases almost all its value on the stock market on the confidence that investors have in its founder and president.

The gradual departure of Musk from Tesla has caused the automobile company has lost more than 60% of its price so far this year, bringing the company’s total value below the $500 billion barrier for the first time since November 2020, according to Bloomberg data. This Thursday, before the opening of the markets in the US, the manufacturer came to leave up to 3.5% of its value.

This sale of a new package of Tesla shares reflects the strain on Twitter’s finances, which, Before being bought by Musk, it had a debt of about 1,700 million dollarsa figure that now it has shot up to 13,000 million (about 12,227 million euros at the current exchange rate). This increase is due to the fact that the tycoon took on debt to buy Twitter, a debt with high interest that in the current economic context becomes even more complicated to manage with rate hikes (the FED has increased rates this Wednesday to maximums of 2007 ).

To this day, the tycoon only owns 13% of Tesla.

“At the risk of being obvious, be careful with debt in turbulent macroeconomic conditions, especially when the Fed continues to raise rates,” Musk himself tweeted this week. Meanwhile, the pioneering electric car maker, who was looked up to by many automakers as a role model, continues to sink into the hole.