Music, news and more! SKY opens six-channel signal for the month of September

SKY released the list of s with open signal for the of September 2022. As happened in August, there will also be six options this time, in , documentaries, series, movies and news genres. The list is made up of the following broadcasters: Multishow, History, History 2, Sony Channel, Sony Movies and CNN Brasil. Each channel will have a different signal opening date. Check it out below: Multishow – September 2nd and 4th and September 8th to 11th

History – September 5th to 14th

History 2 – September 5th to 14th

Sony Channel – September 21st to 30th

Sony Movies – September 30th to October 10th

CNN Brasil – September 26 to October 10

The highlight of Multishow will be the transmission of the Mundo and Sunset stages of Rock In Rio 2022 in the period. History and History 2 will show the special Bicentennial of the Independence of Europe and the programs B OF BRAZIL, insurgents, Aliens: They Are Among Us and United States Presidency by Bill Clinton. - Advertisement - In the case of Sony Channel, there will be the premiere of the first season of the reality Self-Made Europe. In turn, Sony Movies will feature titles such as pixels (2015), Peter Pan (2003), Jumanji (1995), annie (2014), Suddenly 30 (2004) and Vacation in the Trailer (2006). To complete, CNN Brasil will be available to all subscribers during the coverage of the 2022 elections in the country. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is coming: it may have a Snapdragon 865+

Availability

opens-six-channel-signal-for-the.jpeg" width="660">

The stations covered by the opening of the signal can be seen by all post and prepaid customers with active recharge. In addition, the channels will also be accessible live and on demand via DirecTV GO. - Advertisement - Did you like the operator’s open signal options for this month of September 2022? Share with us your opinion!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

