Mushroom picking in autumn: Experts warn of apps for determination

They look confusingly alike, one tasty, the other deadly. A lot can go wrong when looking for mushrooms and an app can give wrong advice.

The summer was very dry, now nature and soil can enjoy the rain. This also bodes well for the growth of fungi. However, people can put themselves in danger when looking for mushrooms. The Bavarian Mycological Society (BMG) and the Technical University of Munich advise caution – even when using mushroom apps.

According to Christoph Hahn, President of the BMG, mushroom picking is back in fashion. Accordingly, the mushroom consultations of the BMG are currently well attended. Mushroom apps that advertise being able to identify mushrooms based on a photo are also new. “This is a new danger that is added,” says Hahn. After all, you can’t tell whether a fungus is poisonous by its shape or color alone.

Many toadstools look confusingly similar to ordinary edible mushrooms. For example, the white death cap is occasionally mistaken for a mushroom, and some inexperienced mushroom pickers identify the orange-colored roughneck as a chanterelle, explains Florian Eyer, chief physician for clinical toxicology at the Klinikum Rechts der Isar of the Technical University of Munich. That’s why he warns against using such apps. Even one wrong mushroom can be potentially deadly. As a precaution, you should therefore only collect mushrooms that you can clearly identify yourself.

Mushroom poisoning doesn’t happen the same way

Anyone who suspects mushroom poisoning should immediately the poison control center Select. As the BMG explains, there are different types of mushroom poisoning. Not all of them “got over after one or two days with vomiting and diarrhea. Many fungal toxins attack internal organs such as the kidneys and liver, often with a latency period of more than seven days.”

In the current year, the poison control center in Munich has received around 259 calls from Bavaria and beyond about possible mushroom poisoning. However, in the vast majority of cases there were no or only slight signs of poisoning.

