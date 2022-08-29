HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMultiversus shouldn't focus on bringing co-op mode online for now

Multiversus shouldn't focus on bringing co-op mode online for now

The multiversus game will have an online co-op mode, even if it is not expected to arrive on the platforms. At least, that’s what you can conclude according to Tony Huynh, the director of the work. At first, it is about bringing together several Warner characters on a battlefield to fight, in the style of the well-known game Super Smash Bros.

The first season of the game started on August 15th and with that, players can unlock various rewards by reaching certain goals. In addition, there were rumors that new characters would be added to the game (such as Beetlejuice and Wicked Witch), which ended up being confirmed by the producer.

Regarding the cooperative mode, the director confirmed that it is in the plans, but that it is not the focus at the moment. Now, the work is to improve the experience and make it more stable for players. For example, the developer aims to improve details such as hitboxes, platform interactions and projectiles.

As you can see, the information was from Tony Huynh himself in response to another user’s question on Twitter. What remains now is to wait for more news about the addition of improvements to the player experience and also about the co-op mode, which can be a good way to stimulate online gaming.

Multiversus was already winning over players since its beta version, which in three weeks amassed more than 10.5 million players. The title is free-to-play, but allows purchases to obtain resources, which made it stand out against heavyweight games like Elden Ring, reaching the first place among the best-selling games of July.

Currently, you can play Multiversus on Playstation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

