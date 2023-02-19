Multitasking! WhatsApp for iOS is updated with support for PiP mode in video calls

WhatsApp for iOS received a new update last Friday (17) that enables support for one of the most anticipated features by users. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode will finally be available so users don’t have to interrupt their video calls while using other apps on iPhone. Prior to the update to version 23.3.77, the call image was paused whenever the user exits WhatsApp. Now there will be a constantly displayed thumbnail of the video floating on the screen while other applications are used.

Another change will be seen when sending files to a contact. With the new version, it is possible to add a caption to the text document, image or any other item sent under the “Document” option. This function will allow for more organization and ease of access when sending multiple files simultaneously to a chat. - Advertisement - WhatsApp will also allow longer descriptions for groups. This function had entered the beta testing phase less than two weeks ago. The limit is now 2048 charactersfour times the maximum capacity of the previous version.

Finally, all users of the messaging application will be able to create personalized avatars to use them as profile pictures and stickers. The novelty began to be released last December, but will finally be available to all users. The company claims that the “features will roll out over the next few weeks,” so it’s possible that not all of them will be present once the update is installed. Soon, it is possible that the application will start releasing the sharing of files of up to 2 GB protected by end-to-end encryption on iOS.