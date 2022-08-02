Multiple windows with Foxit PDF Reader on Mac

I want to view PDFs at the same time on macOS using PDF . Instead, the reader opens files as tabs in the main window.

The function you are looking for is hidden under “Settings/Documents” and is called “Allow multiple instances”. If you don’t have it, you probably installed the program variant from the Mac App Store. So first delete it from your Applications folder and download the latest version from the Foxit website. Alternatively, pull the app with the package manager Homebrew using brew install foxitreader . Unfortunately, the download from both sources is very slow and can sometimes take half an hour.

Once installed, the mentioned feature should be found in the settings, you just need to enable it and restart Foxit PDF Reader. By the way: Since each window now represents its own instance, you have to close each one individually via Cmd+Q.