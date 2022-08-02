HomeTech NewsMultiple windows with Foxit PDF Reader on Mac

Multiple windows with Foxit PDF Reader on Mac

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
multiple windows with foxit pdf reader on mac.jpg
multiple windows with foxit pdf reader on mac.jpg
- Advertisement -

I want to view multiple PDFs at the same time on macOS using foxit PDF reader. Instead, the reader opens files as tabs in the main window.

 

On macOS, I want to view multiple PDFs at once with Foxit PDF Reader for comparison and editing. Instead, the reader opens files as tabs in the main window. In the settings I didn’t find an option to change the behavior.

The function you are looking for is hidden under “Settings/Documents” and is called “Allow multiple instances”. If you don’t have it, you probably installed the program variant from the Mac App Store. So first delete it from your Applications folder and download the latest version from the Foxit website. Alternatively, pull the app with the package manager Homebrew using brew install foxitreader. Unfortunately, the download from both sources is very slow and can sometimes take half an hour.

 

Virtue Gaming’s New Crypto Game Would Be Available Across America
  • TAGS

Once installed, the mentioned feature should be found in the settings, you just need to enable it and restart Foxit PDF Reader. By the way: Since each window now represents its own instance, you have to close each one individually via Cmd+Q.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Intel hopes to break ground in Magdeburg in the first half of 2023

Intel wants to build in Magdeburg next year. But in order for state subsidies...
Android

71 color combinations will be available

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be officially presented on August 10, and as known...
Latest news

Atlassian CEOs teach Elon Musk a valuable lesson

Both can offer advice on how to do a better job of expanding activities...
Mobile

Google Pixel 6a in the test: Fast, chic & cheap – what’s the catch? The Google Pixel 6a offers perhaps the best performance...

The Google Pixel 6a offers perhaps the best performance in its class in the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.