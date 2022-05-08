Multiple rescue crews called to incident at crane in Dublin

Three Dublin fire crews have been called out to a tower crane incident in which one person needed medical treatment.

Crews from Phibsborough, Tara Street and Donnybrook fire stations were called out to the scene on Friday (May 6), according to a tweet from Dublin Fire Brigade. Once person was treated at the scene by crew members before being lowered to ground level, the brigade said in a tweet.

“A rope rescue team from Phibsborough fire station along with crews from Tara Street and Donnybrook were called to a tower crane incident yesterday,” the brigade wrote in their tweet at 9:31am on Saturday (May 7).

“One person was treated on scene before being lowered to ground level. We regularly train with industry for these kinds of calls.” Images of the scene show the firemen in an aerial appliance ready to be lifted up to the scene.

There are currently no further details on what happened at the crane site.

Via | Dublin live

